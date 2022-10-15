ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Talking with Kern County doctors about flu, covid-19, and seasonal vaccines

By Breanna Polk, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRqzK_0iZrRH2700

With the fall and winter months approaching, so is flu season, coupled with the lingering covid-19 pandemic. Many people are wondering when the best time to get vaccinated is and whether it’s safe to get a flu shot and a covid vaccine on the same day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , covid and influenza are contagious respiratory illnesses caused by different viruses, but some of the symptoms of both diseases can be similar. That’s why Kern County doctors are encouraging the community to get their flu vaccines by the end of October and their covid-19 vaccines or boosters as soon as possible.

“It is recommended the earlier the better. The peak of the flu varies, but usually it is in the fall and winder, and we continue to see cases throughout the year,” said Dr. Ghassan Jamaleddine, Medical Officer for Adventist Healthcare .

Dr. Jamaleddine also says that those who are comfortable with getting a flu shot and a covid vaccine on the same day are safe to do so. The common side effects, like fatigue and muscle pain, are not any worse and getting both vaccines at once helps the body gain time in generating immunity.

“The initial data doesn’t seem to support this idea [that it is unsafe to get both vaccines at once]. It is recommended, to gain time and build immunity, to take both at the same time if you are planning to take them,” said Jamaleddine.

Jamaleddine adds that the last two flu seasons haven’t been as severe due to public health pandemic protocols like social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands.

“We are very concerned right now that we might have a heavy season of flu because we don’t have the social isolation except in health care facilities and other facilities,” said Jamaleddine.

Chief Nursing Officer for Kaiser Permanente Dina Madden says we are entering the end stages of the covid pandemic, and many people are no longer required to wear masks in public. Madden believes that means a more severe flu season may be underway this year.

“People have not gotten the flu shot because they’ve been wearing masks, and what we know is that now, people are getting back to their normal lives,” said Madden. “It’s very likely that this will be a significant flu season.”

Madden also offers a reminder that the current flu vaccine is approved for everyone, including babies that are 6 months or older.

Dr. Jamaleddine is also concerned about the relaxing of social distancing and masking protocols because, just as with asymptomatic covid, someone can have a pre-symptomatic case of flu and spread the virus unknowingly.

“That’s why we have to continue to take them seriously,” said Jamaleddine. “So before having symptoms, you can spread the flu. We are now recommending really to continue with the masking in the health care facilities and facilities where there is an older population until we get more clarity of how this season is going to evolve.”

People who are interested in getting the flu shot can find information and resources about flu and flu vaccines at the California Department of Public Health’s flu information website , and find places in Kern County to get low-cost and free flu vaccinations at the Kern County Public Health Services Department’s flu page .

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Church, swap meet join fight against the flu

With flu numbers increasing nationally, a pair of vaccine clinics Sunday sought to help make sure Kern County doesn’t join the trend. Flu season traditionally starts Oct. 1, said Ann Walker, immunization coordinator for Kern County Public Health. But now national guidelines encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available, she added, which was about mid-August this year at many of the chain pharmacies.
KGET

KCSO searching for at-risk missing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Louise Bartley, 76, according to the sheriff’s office. KCSO says Bartley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen leaving her residence in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO show support for Edwards Air Force Base

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies attended the airshow this past weekend at Edwards Air Force Base, according to social media posts. They attended to support the eastern Kern community that works at the base and members of the armed forces that live here, they said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET 17

Warm temperatures in the mid 80’s this week

We had a beautiful weekend around Kern County. Sunday we were in the upper 70’s for Bakersfield. We haven’t seen the 70’s since June 18th. We will be a little warmer this week with mid 80’s returning by Tuesday. We will also see some clouds drift in by Wednesday and Thursday but remaining dry.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Money expert talks recession, how you can prepare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Gas and food prices continue to go up. Many Americans may be asking themselves if there's going to be a recession. On Monday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar talks to Moneywise expert Garro Ellis, who breaks down what a recession could mean for us and how to prepare for it.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Bicyclist killed in overnight collision in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale. Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy