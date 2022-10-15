ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It looks like one car took a wild ride in a four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue. It happened at the intersection of McCallie and South Willow Street. it looks like the one car rolled over two others in the carsh. Firefighters had to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital

Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning

Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
HARRISON, TN
On Target News

Franklin County Authorities Searching for Burglary Suspect

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect. They received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner noticed a light in their backyard and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn. The homeowner and suspected burglar got into a physical altercation. The suspected burglar left the area on foot. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspected burglar:
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 17

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a homeless male and female were loitering on the property. On scene police encountered Mark Walling. Walling was found to have a sessions court warrant. He was transported to Silverdale. 22-014271- Clemons Road- Suspicious People- The...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police

Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
TULLAHOMA, TN

