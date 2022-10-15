Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Nets’ Kevin Durant Discusses ‘Toxic’ Criticism Of Russell Westbrook
NBA stars continue to come out in support of Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook after the 33-year-old guard found himself under heavy scrutiny again last week. As the Lakers were being blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their penultimate preseason game on Wednesday, a couple of viral videos emerged, showing Westbrook allegedly distancing himself from his teammates before tip-off and joining a team huddle late during the game.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Injury Update: Russell Westbrook ‘Day-To-Day’ With Left Hamstring Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is listed as day-to-day with a sore left hamstring after injuring it in the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to test out a big change in Friday night’s game, bringing Westbrook off the bench for the first time since his rookie season.
lakersnation.com
Recap: Lakers Fail To Ruin Warriors’ Ring Night, Beginning 2022-23 Season With Blowout Loss
It wasn’t the Opening Night the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned as they lost to the Golden State Warriors 123-109. Anthony Davis got the scoring started for the Lakers with an aggressive drive over Kevon Looney, but the latter responded with an and-one on the other end to give the Warriors an early 5-2 lead. Golden State looked like they were going to seize momentum, but Los Angeles did well to answer and hang around early.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Injury Update: Thomas Bryant To Be Reevaluated In 3 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery On Thumb
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Thomas Bryant underwent successful surgery on his thumb and will be reevaluated in three weeks by team doctors. It’s unclear how Bryant hurt his thumb, so it was a surprise when the Lakers initially announced he would be out for their 2022-23 season opener against the Golden State Warriors.
lakersnation.com
Darvin Ham Assesses How Preseason Went For Lakers; Emphasizes Importance Of Health
Although the final two preseason games were meant for Darvin Ham to dole out regular season minutes and rotations, the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out in both contests. Ham has preached the importance of competitiveness on a nightly basis, but the Lakers basically no-showed in their last two preseason games. They were dispiriting performances for a team that has almost no margin for error during the 2022-23 season.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Injury Report: Thomas Bryant Out, Russell Westbrook Probable For Season Opener Against Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers put out their injury report ahead of Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors and it has Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (left foot) and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) listed as probable while Thomas Bryant (thumb sprain) and Troy Brown Jr. (back) and Dennis Schroder (thumb surgery) are out.
lakersnation.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson Discusses Differences Between Lakers And Warriors
One of the first signings the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason was to bring in defensive-minded wing Juan Toscano-Anderson from the Golden State Warriors. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Toscano-Anderson is regarded as a very good perimeter defender with the potential to develop into a very good role player if he can consistently knock down shots.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Nation Roundtable: 2022-23 Lakers & NBA Predictions
The NBA offseason has come and gone and the 2022-23 season is upon us as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Opening Night this Tuesday. To no surprise, the Lakers once again have high expectations for this season after making a...
lakersnation.com
LeBron James Warns Lakers Can’t Waste Single Day As They Come Together As Team
The Los Angeles Lakers collected just one preseason win this year. The Opening Night matchup with the Golden State Warriors comes next for LeBron James and Co. who still look like a work in progress. Darvin Ham used several different lineups during the six-game preseason, trying to figure out the...
