lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Nets’ Kevin Durant Discusses ‘Toxic’ Criticism Of Russell Westbrook

NBA stars continue to come out in support of Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook after the 33-year-old guard found himself under heavy scrutiny again last week. As the Lakers were being blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their penultimate preseason game on Wednesday, a couple of viral videos emerged, showing Westbrook allegedly distancing himself from his teammates before tip-off and joining a team huddle late during the game.
lakersnation.com

Recap: Lakers Fail To Ruin Warriors’ Ring Night, Beginning 2022-23 Season With Blowout Loss

It wasn’t the Opening Night the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned as they lost to the Golden State Warriors 123-109. Anthony Davis got the scoring started for the Lakers with an aggressive drive over Kevon Looney, but the latter responded with an and-one on the other end to give the Warriors an early 5-2 lead. Golden State looked like they were going to seize momentum, but Los Angeles did well to answer and hang around early.
lakersnation.com

Darvin Ham Assesses How Preseason Went For Lakers; Emphasizes Importance Of Health

Although the final two preseason games were meant for Darvin Ham to dole out regular season minutes and rotations, the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out in both contests. Ham has preached the importance of competitiveness on a nightly basis, but the Lakers basically no-showed in their last two preseason games. They were dispiriting performances for a team that has almost no margin for error during the 2022-23 season.
lakersnation.com

Juan Toscano-Anderson Discusses Differences Between Lakers And Warriors

One of the first signings the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason was to bring in defensive-minded wing Juan Toscano-Anderson from the Golden State Warriors. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Toscano-Anderson is regarded as a very good perimeter defender with the potential to develop into a very good role player if he can consistently knock down shots.
lakersnation.com

Lakers Nation Roundtable: 2022-23 Lakers & NBA Predictions

The NBA offseason has come and gone and the 2022-23 season is upon us as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Opening Night this Tuesday. To no surprise, the Lakers once again have high expectations for this season after making a...
