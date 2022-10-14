Read full article on original website
bryantbulldogs.com
Bulldogs finish fourth on day two of Bowl for the Cure
FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- The Bryant University women's bowling team finished fourth on day two of the Bowl for the Cure Tournament hosted by Sacred Heart. Sunday followed a traditional match format, with the Black and Gold finishing the day 2-3 overall. The Bulldogs earned victories over Molloy and Adelphi. Recap.
bryantbulldogs.com
A Homecoming landslide: Bulldogs shutout Wentworth
Smithfield, R.I. - The Bryant Bulldogs welcomed back their Rugby Alumni with a 61-0 defeat of the Wentworth Leopards. The Bulldogs attacked early and often throughout the 80 minute match, and had a very strong defense which contained and shut down any opportunities from the opposition. Senior Nolan McLaney, who played on the wing for the first time all season, had a hat trick on the day, and was instrumental in a fourth try late in the match with a beautiful offload in contact to Freshman Gerrit McAloon. Junior Fullback, Andrew Ahlquist also had two scores on the day. Freshman Robbie Barrett had two tries and two conversions. While the backs got the glory of the score, the grunt work of our forwards creating opportunities in the center of the field cannot be overshadowed. Seniors Hanover Dill, Darren Stanton, and Dave Poretsky were anchors on attack and defense.
bryantbulldogs.com
Sullivan and Valera finish top 25 at SHU Invitational
HAMPDEN, MASS. - Erin Sullivan and Jenelle Valera of the Bryant University women's golf team finish in the top 25 of the SHU Fall Invitational. Sullivan placed T-17th, and Valera earned T-19th. Tournament Information. Course: Great Horse Golf Club. Par 70 6,572 Yards. Sullivan had the best finish for the...
bryantbulldogs.com
September Recap
The Bryant Bulldogs club tennis team is off to a great start! This month they had a great turnout of new players with the new freshman class! It was so nice to see a lot of new students come out and join them, as well as the returning familiar faces!
