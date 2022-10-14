Smithfield, R.I. - The Bryant Bulldogs welcomed back their Rugby Alumni with a 61-0 defeat of the Wentworth Leopards. The Bulldogs attacked early and often throughout the 80 minute match, and had a very strong defense which contained and shut down any opportunities from the opposition. Senior Nolan McLaney, who played on the wing for the first time all season, had a hat trick on the day, and was instrumental in a fourth try late in the match with a beautiful offload in contact to Freshman Gerrit McAloon. Junior Fullback, Andrew Ahlquist also had two scores on the day. Freshman Robbie Barrett had two tries and two conversions. While the backs got the glory of the score, the grunt work of our forwards creating opportunities in the center of the field cannot be overshadowed. Seniors Hanover Dill, Darren Stanton, and Dave Poretsky were anchors on attack and defense.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO