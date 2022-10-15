ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Arrest videos reveals shock over voter fraud charges

TAMPA, Fla. — Shock and bewilderment over Florida’s voting laws play out as a consistent theme in newly released arrest videos, where law enforcement took several convicted Hillsborough County felons into custody as part of the state’s new Election Crimes and Security unit. "Y'all put me in...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Multi-car crash causing delays along Courtney Campbell Causeway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars is causing major delays along the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday and is impacting the causeway just before Ben T Davis Beach. At least one lane is blocked going eastbound.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)

A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges

SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy