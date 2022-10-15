Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Florida Department of Law Enforcement to give details on death of 20-year-old Winter Haven man
Twenty-year-old Dominique Harris died in 2020. Marlon Tyrone Burgess has been arrested and named a murder suspect.
10NEWS
Tampa police: Bullet hits middle school door in drive-by shooting
No students were near and no classes were ongoing in the area, according to police. The school faces no threat.
Drive-By Shot Fired At Tampa Middle School
The door was closed and the stairwell blocked off for storage
10NEWS
Arrest videos reveals shock over voter fraud charges
TAMPA, Fla. — Shock and bewilderment over Florida’s voting laws play out as a consistent theme in newly released arrest videos, where law enforcement took several convicted Hillsborough County felons into custody as part of the state’s new Election Crimes and Security unit. "Y'all put me in...
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
56-Year-Old Woman Dies Following Car Vs. Pedestrian Crash In St. Pete
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla – On Sunday, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to 709 Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. According to investigators, 21-year-old Jolee-Ana Eaton was traveling west on 8th
10NEWS
Multi-car crash causing delays along Courtney Campbell Causeway
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars is causing major delays along the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday and is impacting the causeway just before Ben T Davis Beach. At least one lane is blocked going eastbound.
Man found dead next to car in Bartow, police say
A man was found dead next to a car in Bartow on Saturday morning.
thegabber.com
Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)
A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
3-year-old dies after being hit by car in Brooksville, troopers say
A 3-year-old died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
thegabber.com
St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide
A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges
SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
10NEWS
Pinellas County workers help restore cell service in southwest Florida
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As those in southwest Florida are still recovering from Hurricane Ian, workers in Pinellas County emergency management are helping. One worker went down to southwest Florida the day after Hurricane Ian hit. "I got a call Thursday evening that they were in desperate need of...
10NEWS
The 42nd annual swan roundup in Lakeland captures people's attention
Workers picked up the birds this morning. They'll be checked out by local veterinarians.
thegabber.com
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies seek man who allegedly stole baked goods, stuffed them in pockets at 7-Eleven
Polk County deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole pastries, donuts and danishes from a 7-Eleven store in Lakeland.
