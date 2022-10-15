Friday Night Heroes, Week 7
Week 7 of high school football featured a light schedule for the Friday Night Heroes, with most of the week’s games played on Thursday due to fall break.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Noble 32, Elgin 21
Jenks 49, Moore 41
Newcastle 57, Harrah 6
Deer Creek 38, Lawton 14
Carl Albert 31, McGuinness 24
