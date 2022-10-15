Friday Night Heroes, Week 7

Week 7 of high school football featured a light schedule for the Friday Night Heroes, with most of the week’s games played on Thursday due to fall break.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Noble 32, Elgin 21

Jenks 49, Moore 41

Newcastle 57, Harrah 6

Deer Creek 38, Lawton 14

Carl Albert 31, McGuinness 24

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.