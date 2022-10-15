Read full article on original website
KSLA
Super Retriever Series 2022 returns to Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The world’s best retrievers and trainers will compete against each other and only the top dogs will be crowned with two great events!. First up, the Super Retriever Series (SRS) Super Dock Competition happens on October 21-23, 2022 at the Louisiana Boardwalk...
KTBS
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
KSLA
Meet the candidates running for office in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
KSLA
2 shootings within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
magnoliareporter.com
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
louisianaradionetwork.com
TV ad using new “deep fake” technology targets Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins
This is a bit from a political ad that looks and sounds like Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins is being called into the principal’s office for a chewing out. “Mayor Perkins do you know why I’ve brought you down here?” ” You have a job offer?” “No”
KSLA
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
KSLA
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
KSLA
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
KSLA
Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates 30th year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pumpkin Shine on Line is back for the 30th time!. The community flocked to Betty Virginia Park to check out more than 65 painted pumpkin displays from area schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and businesses. “At Judson, our theme across the entire year and everything that...
ktalnews.com
1 child found dead, 1 critical after kidnapping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday. According to Cpl. Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department, two small children were abducted from the Huntington Mobile Home Park...
KSLA
Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Employees at the Graphic Packaging paper mill in Cass County went under lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a man drove his vehicle through the security gate. Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the mill’s security. Bradley...
KSLA
Father returning from deployment in Qatar surprises daughter at school
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex family is back together again!. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a father returning from a deployment in Qatar surprised his daughter, who is a sixth-grader at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. The girl’s mother says this is her husband’s fourth deployment. Joseph...
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
KTBS
Caddo coroner identifies man killed in Monday traffic accident
BLANCHARD, La. - A 70-year-old Caddo Parish man died Monday in a single vehicle accident on Blanchard Furrh Road west of Blanchard. James L. Peck Jr. was found in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was spotted by a passerby who alerted sheriff's deputies. Peck was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
