Garland City, AR

Related
KSLA

Super Retriever Series 2022 returns to Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The world’s best retrievers and trainers will compete against each other and only the top dogs will be crowned with two great events!. First up, the Super Retriever Series (SRS) Super Dock Competition happens on October 21-23, 2022 at the Louisiana Boardwalk...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Meet the candidates running for office in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

2 shootings within 5 minutes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid

Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates 30th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pumpkin Shine on Line is back for the 30th time!. The community flocked to Betty Virginia Park to check out more than 65 painted pumpkin displays from area schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and businesses. “At Judson, our theme across the entire year and everything that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 child found dead, 1 critical after kidnapping

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday. According to Cpl. Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department, two small children were abducted from the Huntington Mobile Home Park...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Employees at the Graphic Packaging paper mill in Cass County went under lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a man drove his vehicle through the security gate. Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the mill’s security. Bradley...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Caddo coroner identifies man killed in Monday traffic accident

BLANCHARD, La. - A 70-year-old Caddo Parish man died Monday in a single vehicle accident on Blanchard Furrh Road west of Blanchard. James L. Peck Jr. was found in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was spotted by a passerby who alerted sheriff's deputies. Peck was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.
BLANCHARD, LA
bossierpress.com

Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

