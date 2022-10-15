JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.

