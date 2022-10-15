Read full article on original website
kion546.com
NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two top New York state officials are calling on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides. They’re citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by the gunman during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket. The recommendations from New York’s Democratic governor and attorney general are contained in a report released Tuesday. It examines the role online platforms had in the Buffalo mass shooting, which killed 10 and wounded three in May. The officials also recommend penalizing individuals who share these videos, as well as requiring online platforms to take reasonable steps to block violent criminal content.
kion546.com
Florida farmers and ranchers could see up to $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian-related losses
Florida farmers and ranchers lost up to $1.56 billion in crops, livestock, and nursery and aquaculture products due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a new preliminary analysis from the University of Florida released Tuesday. The assessment done by the UF/IFAS Economic Analysis program puts the preliminary...
kion546.com
Dangerous flesh-eating bacterial infections increased in Florida after Hurricane Ian
An increase in infections with a rare flesh-eating bacteria was reported in Florida in the days after Hurricane Ian due to catastrophic flooding from the storm. There have been 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection and 11 deaths in the state this year as of Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health, up from 34 cases and 10 deaths reported across the state in all of 2021.
kion546.com
Former prosecutor sentenced for bribery, extortion, fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.
