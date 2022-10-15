Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
La Salle, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
Jamezell Lassiter of La Salle Academy is a member of the football team where's been a first team All-State athlete and won the 2021 Division IA "back of the year.”. He holds a 3.7 GPA and has made high honors all three years. Michael Paquette represents Bishop Hendricken High School.
Motorcyclist injured in Providence highway crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Providence early Tuesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
Turnto10.com
Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
Turnto10.com
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
RIDOT finishes repaving Route 114
Local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of the $11 million Wampanoag Trail resurfacing project, which spanned from the East Shore Expressway in East Providence to Federal Road in Barrington.
NECN
Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight
A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
Turnto10.com
Providence superintendent, governor consider alternatives to RIPTA
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Providence high school students who rely on RIPTA have been getting to school late due to last minute cancellations. Now some ask if it’s time to give up on RIPTA and pay a private bus service to get those students to school. Providence...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Turnto10.com
Ørsted touts more Rhode Island projects during tour of Block Island wind farm
OFF BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly six years after the Block Island Wind Farm's turbines began turning, NBC 10 News is getting an up close look at them, as its owners say more projects like it are soon to follow. A wind power convention is being held in...
Turnto10.com
State police release identities in Mansfield double fatal crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police released the names of two people killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Saturday morning. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the 29.8 mile marker. Police said 32-year-old Crystal Blake of Dorchester and 27-year-old Roland...
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people are in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
ABC6.com
Large police presence in Knightsville area of Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Cranston are in the Knighstville area of the city for a “very active” scene. Cranston and state police are both on scene in the area. It is unclear what led to the large presence at this time. ABC 6 News have...
Turnto10.com
Raynham girl, 16, reported missing
Raynham police said Tuesday that they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Colleen Weaver was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday and that she’s believed to have left home about that time. “She was reported missing by a family...
whatsupnewp.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run
2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield man accused of crashing into fence, car at Woonsocket Police Department
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Smithfield man is accused of driving drunk, and crashing through a metal fence and hitting a parked car at the Woonsocket Police Department early Sunday morning. "He totally dismantled the fence," said Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher. An officer on his way into the station shortly...
Turnto10.com
Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
