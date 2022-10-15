Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Selma Blair departs ‘Dancing with the Stars’ over health concerns related to MS
Selma Blair will not continue competing on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” due to health concerns, the actress said Monday night. Blair, who first shared she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, has competed strongly on the series over the past five weeks. Her body, however, “has taken a hit,” she said.
KTVZ
Olivia Wilde satisfies fans’ cravings by sharing her salad dressing recipe
Actor and director Olivia Wilde appears to have a good sense of humor. After a tabloid story published Monday referenced a special salad dressing made by Wilde, people have been abuzz searching online for the recipe. The salad chain Sweetgreen even jokingly tried to stake claim to the dressing, with...
