WLKY.com
UofL's Malik Cunningham is back at practice, expected to play against Pitt this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville's head football coach Scott Satterfield says quarterback Malik Cunningham is back at practice and is expected to play. Satterfield said Cunningham missed UofL's last game with concussion-like symptoms but he was back at practice Tuesday. "He got healed up and he's ready to...
Four-star '24 tight end Caleb Odom set to visit Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff is expecting a large group of unofficial visitors on Saturday night when the Cardinals face Pittsburgh. The group will include several U of L commitments and a whole bunch of elite prospects in the Class of 2024. Among those will be four-star Carrollton, Ga.,...
wdrb.com
2nd-ranked U of L volleyball looking for record crowd against Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville volleyball is hoping to move several games out of the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena over the next few years and into the KFC Yum! Center to give more fans a chance to experience one of the best teams in the country. They have one...
WLKY.com
Louisville's Scott Satterfield on Malik Cunningham: 'He's ready to go'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football is back in action this Saturday. The Cardinals face the University of Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium. The bye week came at a perfect time for the Cardinals. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said Tuesday the team, including quarterback Malik Cunningham, is...
Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball
Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville edged out of top five, South Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25
Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. Meanwhile, head coach Jeff Walz and his Louisville Cardinals were edged out of the top five, earning a No. 7 preseason ranking. What You Need To Know.
Louisville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The duPont Manual High School football team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00.
Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced
Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My AP college basketball Top 25 poll preseason ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Associated Press released it preseason poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season Monday. There are 62 voters spaced across the 50 states, including three from national outlets. I'll serve as the voter from Kentucky again this season. You can direct all glowing praise (or the occasional criticism) to rbozich@wdrb.com.
WHAS 11
Woman proposes to fiancé during halftime of Louisville City FC match
Carrie Hardaway received an over-the-top proposal from fiancé Zach Johnson. During the Louisville City FC game, Carrie reversed the role!
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Freeze Watch out for our area Monday night/Tuesday morning
Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area. With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
WLKY.com
Wheatley Elementary School closed Tuesday due to no water or heat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wheatley Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 18. Jefferson County Public School administration sent out a notice to parents advising them of the closure. A gas leak on Monday led to a loss of water and heat for the building. With freezing temperatures expected Monday...
Wave 3
Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
