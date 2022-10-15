Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area. With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO