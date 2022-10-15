ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Four-star '24 tight end Caleb Odom set to visit Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff is expecting a large group of unofficial visitors on Saturday night when the Cardinals face Pittsburgh. The group will include several U of L commitments and a whole bunch of elite prospects in the Class of 2024. Among those will be four-star Carrollton, Ga.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's Scott Satterfield on Malik Cunningham: 'He's ready to go'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football is back in action this Saturday. The Cardinals face the University of Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium. The bye week came at a perfect time for the Cardinals. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said Tuesday the team, including quarterback Malik Cunningham, is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball

Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | My AP college basketball Top 25 poll preseason ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Associated Press released it preseason poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season Monday. There are 62 voters spaced across the 50 states, including three from national outlets. I'll serve as the voter from Kentucky again this season. You can direct all glowing praise (or the occasional criticism) to rbozich@wdrb.com.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Freeze Watch out for our area Monday night/Tuesday morning

Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area. With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wheatley Elementary School closed Tuesday due to no water or heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wheatley Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 18. Jefferson County Public School administration sent out a notice to parents advising them of the closure. A gas leak on Monday led to a loss of water and heat for the building. With freezing temperatures expected Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

