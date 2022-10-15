Read full article on original website
Pleasant Plains sprints past Rochester 2-1
Pleasant Plains trucked Rochester on the road to a 2-1 victory on October 17 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 8, Pleasant Plains squared off with Metamora in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Charles David (C. David) Brown
May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
5 years after cattle show meeting, Illinois couple ties the knot at state fairgrounds
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
2022 assessment notices mailed in Macon County
DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office has begun mailing 2022 assessment notices. These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said. Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Garden Club members learn about Decatur's Ag Academy
DECATUR — Donations to the Decatur Public Schools Foundation are not charity, they're investments in kids' futures, according to Executive Director Zach Shields. Shields spoke to the Garden Club of Decatur on Tuesday to give members an overview of the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and the schools' nationally recognized FFA program.
Illinois' first cannabis infuser opens in Pekin
PEKIN — Krown LLC became the first business in Illinois to open a social equity cannabis infusion company during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday. The new facility is located at 845 Brenkman Drive in Pekin. Allison Dries, owner and co-founder of Krown...
Driver in fatal rural Macon County crash identified
CERRO GORDO — The driver of a pickup truck killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck was identified Monday as Clayton T. Miller, 27, of Cerro Gordo. A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Miller had been pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. after the crash on Oct. 13 on Illinois 105 near Illini Road in rural Macon County.
Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations
DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military. Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St., Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17. Suggested donations include protein bars,...
Police identify, and praise, officers involved in Oct. 12 deadly Decatur shooting
DECATUR — Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff's Department released the names of the officers involved in the Oct. 12 exchange of gunfire that left 32-year-old Decatur man Jamontey O. Neal dead and two officers wounded. The four officers involved in the 12:25 a.m. gunfight were identified as...
Coats for Kids coat drive now accepting donations
DECATUR — Organizers of the 31st annual Coats for Kids drive is now collecting gently used and new coats of all sizes, including infants, children and adult sizes. Participating cleaners will clean the coats in preparation for distribution. Coats may be dropped off at various locations through Nov. 30.
State Police officer struck by semitruck
EFFINGHAM — An Illinois State Police patrol officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a semitruck, officials said. The crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. Tuesday as the trooper was investigating another accident on the ramp from U.S. 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
Second of Decatur robber siblings gets sentenced
DECATUR — The second sibling in a Decatur band of brothers robbery team has been sent to prison for 14 years. Kyle R. Anderson, who was defending himself, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. A further charge of aggravated robbery was then dismissed when Anderson, 30, appeared in court Oct. 14.
Coroner's jury probes two violent Decatur deaths
DECATUR — Two violent Decatur deaths, one by gunshots and the other by fire, were examined by a Macon County coroner’s jury Tuesday. Jurors took only minutes to conclude that Arrion L. McClelland was the victim of a homicide while Cory J. Ballinger died accidentally after choking to death on fumes in a travel camper fire.
Spirits on Halloween? Leave car keys at home, Decatur police warn
DECATUR — Drivers who plan to get into the spirit of Halloween with drinking or marijuana use are getting a sobering message from the Decatur Police Department: Leave your car keys at home. Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said patrols will be on the lookout for motorists driving impaired after Halloween...
Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation
DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon...
Decatur man caught with gun in 'high crime area,' police report
DECATUR — Detrich L. Barbee came face-to-face with a police patrol as he strode through a “high crime area” while armed with an illegally owned handgun, a sworn affidavit said. The Decatur police affidavit said Barbee, 42, was carrying an open red plastic cup of beer in...
