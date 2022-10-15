Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Related
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Belleville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Belleville. The Belleville East High School football team will have a game with Belleville West High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bagwell Back At Home With Family After Injury In Overtime Of Kahoks Football Win Over Champaign Centennial
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville senior quarterback Ethan Bagwell is back at home with his family and resting comfortably after suffering an injury during the Kahoks' thrilling 15-14 overtime win over Champaign Centennial Friday night at Kahok Stadium. In a tweet from the official Kahoks football team account on Twitter, Bagwell was...
btpowerhouse.com
2022-’23 Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball Season Preview
The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
Illinois men’s basketball cracks the preseason AP Top 25
For a third-straight year, Illinois men's basketball finds themselves in the Associated Press' Top 25 preseason rankings as they've come in at No. 23 in the first poll.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
thechampaignroom.com
You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere
Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
edglentoday.com
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
Herald & Review
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
Ameren completes $215M infrastructure project for St. Louis region ahead of schedule
Ameren has completed a $215 million infrastructure project for the St. Louis region nearly six months ahead of schedule.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Fire crews respond to Sky Zone in Fairview Heights
Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.
Comments / 0