ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
btpowerhouse.com

2022-’23 Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball Season Preview

The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechampaignroom.com

You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere

Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
edglentoday.com

Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
edglentoday.com

Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County

PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
DECATUR, IL
teslarati.com

Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois

Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville

Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
MARYVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy