ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Friday Frenzy: Week 9 High School Football Highlights

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oT7mG_0iZrIhpE00

High School Football Friday Frenzy Scoreboard

York Institute at Gibbs

Hardin Valley at Maryville

Chattanooga Christian at Grace Christian

Cocke County at West

Union County at Alcoa

Science Hill at Jefferson County

Sevier County at Heritage

Farragut at Bradley Central

Scott County at Fulton

Cleveland at Bearden

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Big names coming out of Alcoa sports

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A school athletic program has become one to watch for decades in Tennessee. Alcoa High School is known for their academics, however, they play just as hard, on the field, court, etc.. Athletic Director, Josh Stephens, says the Tornadoes are always up for a challenge,...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘Blown away’ TWRA shares wild turkey count survey numbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wild turkey numbers are in from the summer count conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency across all 95 counties in the state with public participation in data collection. The agency’s Wild Turkey Observation Survey ran from June 1 through Aug. 31. According...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy