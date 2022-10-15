Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty
Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
deltanews.tv
Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty
GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
THV11
Little Rock, AR
