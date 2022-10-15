Read full article on original website
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
An early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Full list of colleges, universities waiving application fees during Alabama College Application Week
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama high school students will have the opportunity to apply to several Alabama and other state colleges and universities free of charge in conjunction with the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Application Campaign this week. “During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrationswith students submitting […]
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama remains dry this evening, we are tracking some isolated thundershowers making their way across north Alabama, drifting to the east-southeast and just skirting the edge of our northern counties. We will keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through early Monday morning with most of us staying on the dry side. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise. Clouds will begin to thin out during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine returning later in the day.
Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama; applications have closed as funds run out
$100.5 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. It's made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes it's a family with...
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REGULATIONS
PUBLIC NOTICE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED REVISIONS TO WATER QUALITY PROGRAM REGULATIONS DIVISION 335-6, ADEM ADMINISTRATIVE CODE FUND CODE 210 Rule No. Rule Title 335-6-10-.02 Definitions 335-6-10-.05 General Conditions Applicable to All Water Quality Criteria 335-6-10-.07 Toxic Pollutant Criteria Applicable to State Waters 335-6-10-.08 Waste Treatment Requirements 335-6-10-.09 Specific Water Quality Criteria 335-6-11-.02 Use Classifications Notice is hereby given that a hearing before the Department of Environmental Management of the State of Alabama will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Main Hearing Room at the ADEM - Central Office location at 1400 Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery, to consider proposed revisions to Division 335 6 of the ADEM Administrative Code (Water Quality Program Regulations). The Alabama Department of Environmental Management proposes to amend the ADEM Administrative Code rules listed above. Additional information on the basis for these proposed rule changes can be found in the summary of reasons. Copies of the proposed rules are available at a cost of 30 cents per page at each of the locations listed below. The summary of reasons supporting the revisions are available free of charge. Copies of the proposed rules and the summary of reasons can also be found on the Internet at http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/pubHearings.cnt at no cost. ADEM, Office of General Counsel Attn: Angela Reeder 1400 Coliseum Boulevard Montgomery, AL 36110-2400 (334) 260-4510 ADEM, Birmingham Field Office Attn: Mary Taylor 110 Vulcan Road Birmingham, AL 35209-4702 (205) 942-6168 ADEM, Decatur Field Office Attn: Jan Childers 2715 Sandlin Road, SW Decatur, AL 35603-1333 (256) 353-1713 ADEM, Mobile Field Office Attn: Jenika Monroe 2204 Perimeter Road Mobile, AL 36615-1131 (251) 450-3400 The public hearing is being held to receive data, views, and arguments from interested persons regarding the proposed rules. Attendance at the hearing is not necessary to present such data, views, arguments, or comments as the same may be submitted in writing but must be received by the Hearing Officer prior to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022. Written submissions and other inquiries should be directed to: ADEM Hearing Officer, Office of General Counsel, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463 (street address: 1400 Coliseum Boulevard, Montgomery, AL 36110-2400) or by e-mail at hearing.officer@adem.alabama.gov. Any person wishing to participate in this hearing who needs special accommodations should contact the Department's Permits & Services Division at (334) 271-7714 at least five working days prior to the hearing. This notice is hereby given this 19th day of October, 2022, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Lance R. LeFleur Director Nondisclosure Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in the administration of its programs. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 2022 REGULATIONS.
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications
Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
