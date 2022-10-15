PUBLIC NOTICE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED REVISIONS TO WATER QUALITY PROGRAM REGULATIONS DIVISION 335-6, ADEM ADMINISTRATIVE CODE FUND CODE 210 Rule No. Rule Title 335-6-10-.02 Definitions 335-6-10-.05 General Conditions Applicable to All Water Quality Criteria 335-6-10-.07 Toxic Pollutant Criteria Applicable to State Waters 335-6-10-.08 Waste Treatment Requirements 335-6-10-.09 Specific Water Quality Criteria 335-6-11-.02 Use Classifications Notice is hereby given that a hearing before the Department of Environmental Management of the State of Alabama will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Main Hearing Room at the ADEM - Central Office location at 1400 Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery, to consider proposed revisions to Division 335 6 of the ADEM Administrative Code (Water Quality Program Regulations). The Alabama Department of Environmental Management proposes to amend the ADEM Administrative Code rules listed above. Additional information on the basis for these proposed rule changes can be found in the summary of reasons. Copies of the proposed rules are available at a cost of 30 cents per page at each of the locations listed below. The summary of reasons supporting the revisions are available free of charge. Copies of the proposed rules and the summary of reasons can also be found on the Internet at http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/pubHearings.cnt at no cost. ADEM, Office of General Counsel Attn: Angela Reeder 1400 Coliseum Boulevard Montgomery, AL 36110-2400 (334) 260-4510 ADEM, Birmingham Field Office Attn: Mary Taylor 110 Vulcan Road Birmingham, AL 35209-4702 (205) 942-6168 ADEM, Decatur Field Office Attn: Jan Childers 2715 Sandlin Road, SW Decatur, AL 35603-1333 (256) 353-1713 ADEM, Mobile Field Office Attn: Jenika Monroe 2204 Perimeter Road Mobile, AL 36615-1131 (251) 450-3400 The public hearing is being held to receive data, views, and arguments from interested persons regarding the proposed rules. Attendance at the hearing is not necessary to present such data, views, arguments, or comments as the same may be submitted in writing but must be received by the Hearing Officer prior to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022. Written submissions and other inquiries should be directed to: ADEM Hearing Officer, Office of General Counsel, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463 (street address: 1400 Coliseum Boulevard, Montgomery, AL 36110-2400) or by e-mail at hearing.officer@adem.alabama.gov. Any person wishing to participate in this hearing who needs special accommodations should contact the Department's Permits & Services Division at (334) 271-7714 at least five working days prior to the hearing. This notice is hereby given this 19th day of October, 2022, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Lance R. LeFleur Director Nondisclosure Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in the administration of its programs. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 2022 REGULATIONS.

