Wellston, OH

WOUB

Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash kills 2 people

A small plane has crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the […]
MARIETTA, OH
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested in Task Force roundup

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
MARIETTA, OH
richlandsource.com

Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage

LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
LOGAN, OH
thepostathens.com

Field of Screams terrifies visitors

Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
COOLVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two dead in Marietta plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the investigation into an early morning plane crash is still ongoing. Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. The pilot and another passenger, officials...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man pleads guilty to selling meth in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Columbus, Ohio pleaded guilty to a drug crime in West Virginia. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Ivan Burton sold 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg, West Virginia in August of 2022 and admitted to conspiring with others to deal drugs in the Parkersburg area […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Plane crashes in Ohio

A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life

MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
MARIETTA, OH
The Athens NEWS

Albany Cafe Front Door

Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
ALBANY, OH

