WVSSAC Week 8 football rankings
The week eight WVSSAC high school football rankings are out, and below are the full lists broken down by class.
WOUB
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Ohio plane crash kills 2 people
A small plane has crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the […]
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
richlandsource.com
Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage
LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two dead in Marietta plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the investigation into an early morning plane crash is still ongoing. Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. The pilot and another passenger, officials...
Troopers ID 2 killed after plane crashes at Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two people who died after a plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street, according to the...
Ohio man pleads guilty to selling meth in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Columbus, Ohio pleaded guilty to a drug crime in West Virginia. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Ivan Burton sold 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg, West Virginia in August of 2022 and admitted to conspiring with others to deal drugs in the Parkersburg area […]
Plane crashes in Ohio
A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Protesters Rally Against South Point High School “Red Raider” Mascot
GASTONIA, N.C. – Native American and other community groups are renewing their call to rename the mascot at a local high school. Protesters rallied before Monday night’s Gaston Co. School Board Meeting, calling on officials to retire the “Red Raider” mascot at South Point High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
Albany Cafe Front Door
Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
