Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco Volleyball starts state run with sweep of Green Bay West
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans started the road to repeating as the state champions with a convincing three set sweep of Green Bay West (25-5, 25-13, 25-4). Alayna Deprez led the Spartans with 14 assists with Autumn Flynn dominating at the net with eight kills. Josie Dorner and Brook Vandehei each added ten aces and six aces, respectively, to provide a boost from the service line. The #2 Spartans (36-8) will now host #10 Plymouth on Thursday in regional semi-final play.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee/Sturgeon Bay game to be broadcast on U-1021
You will be able to catch this Friday's Sturgeon Bay/Kewaunee game on a new station this week as a part of the NEW Radio Sports Network's coverage of the WIAA playoffs. To accommodate the local audience of both fan bases, the game will switch from its season-long home of 103.3/96.7 WBDK HD-2 The Clipper to U-1021. The game will also be available at U1021.com, NEWRadioSportsNetwork.com, and the Door County Daily News mobile app.
Fond du Lac Cardinals play last season at Fruth Field
This is the last season the Fond du Lac Cardinals will be playing at Fruth Field. The district is building a new stadium on campus with a turf field, which will open in August.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee soccer looks to extend season
The Kewaunee soccer team hopes their season has not met its end on Tuesday when it travels to face St. Lawrence Seminary. The Storm picked up its only win of the season on October 3rd when they beat Washington Island 3-0. They have otherwise gone 0-13, averaging less than a goal a game and have been shut out seven times.
onfocus.news
BREAKING- Amherst Football Injunction Denied
The injunction requested by Amherst High School was denied. The question raised was about a student who had played football at Manawa in the 2018-2019 school year while being home-schooled, then attended Stevens Point Christian Academy in the 2019-2020 school year before transferring to Amherst for the 2020-2021 through 2022-2023 school year. Under WIAA rules student-athletes are eligible for 8 consecutive semesters of high school athletics.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gamblers earn weekend sweep
The Green Bay Gamblers gave the home fans something to cheer about with a pair of wins over the weekend, including a 6-3 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Gamblers found themselves in a 2-1 hole early, but Barrett Hall, Eli Sebastian, Michael DeAngelo, and Jayden Davis helped flip the script in the second period to give them a lead they would not give up. Artyom Levshunov and Jimmy Clark put more salt in the Lumberjacks' wound with goals in the third period. Goaltender Kristoffer Eberly stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced in the victory.
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
mystar106.com
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin
Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
doorcountydailynews.com
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge
Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
doorcountydailynews.com
Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues
Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
Fox11online.com
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
WBAY Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay street set to close for 36 hours due to railroad spur repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Railroad spur repair will cause the temporary closure of Bay Beach Road west of North Quincy Street in Green Bay. The Green Bay Public Works Department made the announcement on Friday. The closure will take place beginning Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m. and...
doorcountydailynews.com
Pop culture hits high school stages
No matter where you see a high school musical or play this fall, there is a good chance you might know the source material. Sevastopol, Southern Door, and Kewaunee High School students are all hard at work for their fall productions, and they all feature slices of pop culture. From November 4th through the 6th, Sevastopol students will perform “Puffs,” a parody play based on the successful Harry Potter Series. At Kewaunee High School, students will try their hand at the stage adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid from November 10th through the 13th. Southern Door is getting ready to perform “The Addams Family,” which started as a cartoon strip in the 1930s, a TV show in the 1960s, and a series of films in the 1990s. Gary Barta is preparing for his role in the musical as Uncle Fester. While he enjoys some of the more typical Broadway productions Southern Door has put on in past years, Barta says it was great for him to see Uncle Fester evolve in the different Addams Family iterations.
whby.com
Potentially serious burns result from bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — An undisclosed number of people are injured in an bonfire explosion in Shawano County. The sheriff’s department will only say that blast took place at a celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming on Friday night. Someone in attendance reportedly rolled a...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Comments / 0