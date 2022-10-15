ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightstown, WI

Luxemburg-Casco Volleyball starts state run with sweep of Green Bay West

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans started the road to repeating as the state champions with a convincing three set sweep of Green Bay West (25-5, 25-13, 25-4). Alayna Deprez led the Spartans with 14 assists with Autumn Flynn dominating at the net with eight kills. Josie Dorner and Brook Vandehei each added ten aces and six aces, respectively, to provide a boost from the service line. The #2 Spartans (36-8) will now host #10 Plymouth on Thursday in regional semi-final play.
GREEN BAY, WI
Kewaunee/Sturgeon Bay game to be broadcast on U-1021

You will be able to catch this Friday's Sturgeon Bay/Kewaunee game on a new station this week as a part of the NEW Radio Sports Network's coverage of the WIAA playoffs. To accommodate the local audience of both fan bases, the game will switch from its season-long home of 103.3/96.7 WBDK HD-2 The Clipper to U-1021. The game will also be available at U1021.com, NEWRadioSportsNetwork.com, and the Door County Daily News mobile app.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Kewaunee soccer looks to extend season

The Kewaunee soccer team hopes their season has not met its end on Tuesday when it travels to face St. Lawrence Seminary. The Storm picked up its only win of the season on October 3rd when they beat Washington Island 3-0. They have otherwise gone 0-13, averaging less than a goal a game and have been shut out seven times.
KEWAUNEE, WI
BREAKING- Amherst Football Injunction Denied

The injunction requested by Amherst High School was denied. The question raised was about a student who had played football at Manawa in the 2018-2019 school year while being home-schooled, then attended Stevens Point Christian Academy in the 2019-2020 school year before transferring to Amherst for the 2020-2021 through 2022-2023 school year. Under WIAA rules student-athletes are eligible for 8 consecutive semesters of high school athletics.
AMHERST, WI
Gamblers earn weekend sweep

The Green Bay Gamblers gave the home fans something to cheer about with a pair of wins over the weekend, including a 6-3 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Gamblers found themselves in a 2-1 hole early, but Barrett Hall, Eli Sebastian, Michael DeAngelo, and Jayden Davis helped flip the script in the second period to give them a lead they would not give up. Artyom Levshunov and Jimmy Clark put more salt in the Lumberjacks' wound with goals in the third period. Goaltender Kristoffer Eberly stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced in the victory.
GREEN BAY, WI
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly

CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
APPLETON, WI
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin

Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
WISCONSIN STATE
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion

WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
PULASKI, WI
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge

Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues

Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
OSHKOSH, WI
Pop culture hits high school stages

No matter where you see a high school musical or play this fall, there is a good chance you might know the source material. Sevastopol, Southern Door, and Kewaunee High School students are all hard at work for their fall productions, and they all feature slices of pop culture. From November 4th through the 6th, Sevastopol students will perform “Puffs,” a parody play based on the successful Harry Potter Series. At Kewaunee High School, students will try their hand at the stage adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid from November 10th through the 13th. Southern Door is getting ready to perform “The Addams Family,” which started as a cartoon strip in the 1930s, a TV show in the 1960s, and a series of films in the 1990s. Gary Barta is preparing for his role in the musical as Uncle Fester. While he enjoys some of the more typical Broadway productions Southern Door has put on in past years, Barta says it was great for him to see Uncle Fester evolve in the different Addams Family iterations.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Potentially serious burns result from bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — An undisclosed number of people are injured in an bonfire explosion in Shawano County. The sheriff’s department will only say that blast took place at a celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming on Friday night. Someone in attendance reportedly rolled a...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

