Pearland Police Department News Release Update- October 15, 2022. At approximately 7:28 p.m. Pearland Police Department units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road on October 15 in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation revealed Unit #1 was traveling at a high rate of speed possibly due to an acute medical emergency and struck Unit#2 causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and 4 of the 5 occupants of Unit #2 to be ejected from the vehicle. 3 of those occupants including 1 juvenile were declared deceased on scene and the fourth was transported to the hospital but died from the injuries sustained. The 5th occupant of Unit #2 is currently at the hospital being treated for injuries. The driver of Unit #1 was transported but was declared deceased at the hospital. The 2 juvenile occupants of Unit #1 are currently being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained. This investigation is active and ongoing.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO