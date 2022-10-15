ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Juan Della garza
3d ago

thats what happens when you hire companies that hire illegals to do your labor for cheaper pay . you get more problems because there is lack of communication, nomatter what you say to them they say Si and keep on digging.

Melinda Svetlik Sims
3d ago

They also destroyed a bunch of stuff in our subdivision. They even cut the neighbors gas line to her gas meter. They washed the mud into the storm sewers. AT&T doesn’t appear to care. I’m still waiting to see, if they went thru our sewer line. I refuse to have their service, because they are so disrespectful of other people’s property.

James Sprague
3d ago

They trashed our neighborhood a few months back! Cut through xfinity cable lines, broke our landscape lights, and left a muddy mess on our new pool deck!

