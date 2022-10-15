Read full article on original website
Juan Della garza
3d ago
thats what happens when you hire companies that hire illegals to do your labor for cheaper pay . you get more problems because there is lack of communication, nomatter what you say to them they say Si and keep on digging.
Melinda Svetlik Sims
3d ago
They also destroyed a bunch of stuff in our subdivision. They even cut the neighbors gas line to her gas meter. They washed the mud into the storm sewers. AT&T doesn’t appear to care. I’m still waiting to see, if they went thru our sewer line. I refuse to have their service, because they are so disrespectful of other people’s property.
James Sprague
3d ago
They trashed our neighborhood a few months back! Cut through xfinity cable lines, broke our landscape lights, and left a muddy mess on our new pool deck!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motoristhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Click2Houston.com
Ask Amy: Does my HOA have to give me certain information?
From fence rules to paint colors, we get a lot of questions from you about Homeowners Associations. When you are trying to get answers from HOA board members, what do they really have to tell you?. An HOA enforces rules in a community but sometimes people think they go too...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
Click2Houston.com
Trench rescue: 2 rescued after being trapped at Montrose-area construction site, HFD says
HOUSTON – One person has been transported to the hospital after being trapped in a trench with another man at a construction site in the Montrose area Monday afternoon. Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a trench rescue at 1099 Bomar Street around 2:57 p.m.
Four families without homes after fire destroys apartments in northwest Houston, HFD says
Residents at the apartment complex attempted to extinguish the fire with buckets and water hoses before HFD arrived.
Click2Houston.com
Voting machines in Harris County will be new for many, but officials say they are prepared to deal with any issues
HARRIS COUNTY – It is that time of the year again. Halloween decorations are back out on the front lawn, but keep in mind this is one of those years when the other lawn decorations are also prominently displayed. Those decorations generated interest and questions. “I’m very concerned about...
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
Fort Bend Star
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision
The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
Click2Houston.com
Man hit, killed while walking in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Monday, Precinct 4 deputy constables said. It happened in the 800 block of FM 1960 Road near Greenbrook around 9:40 p.m. According to on-scene deputies, the man attempted to cross the...
Click2Houston.com
1 transported to hospital after crash involving Aldine ISD school bus, HPD says
HOUSTON – One person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Sweetwater and Memory Lane around 3:48 p.m. Officers said one person was transported to the hospital but is expected to...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son,...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 610 South Loop westbound at Crestmont shut down due to 5 vehicle crash
HOUSTON – All westbound mainlanes at 610 South Loop are closed after a 5-vehicle crash near Crestmont Street, according to Houston TranStar. Police and emergency vehicles have blocked the highway and diverted traffic onto the frontage road. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are urged to take another route.
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: KPRC 2 News puts ad targeting Democratic Harris County Judge through trust index
HOUSTON – It’s an ad airing frequently on Houston airwaves this election season, targeting Harris County’s Democratic judges and one that caught Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s attention, as well. Last Wednesday, the mayor tweeted: “This political ad running against Democratic judges stating Houston has more murders...
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
ourtribune.com
Chronicle, ReduceFlooding endorse Mealer over Hidalgo
The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer for County Judge over incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo. I won’t recap the lengthy Chronicle article here; you should read it firsthand. But I will expand on it, especially vis-a-vis flood control, which the Chronicle touched only lightly. Let me...
pearland.com
Pearland Police Department News Release Update- October 15, 2022
Pearland Police Department News Release Update- October 15, 2022. At approximately 7:28 p.m. Pearland Police Department units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road on October 15 in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation revealed Unit #1 was traveling at a high rate of speed possibly due to an acute medical emergency and struck Unit#2 causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and 4 of the 5 occupants of Unit #2 to be ejected from the vehicle. 3 of those occupants including 1 juvenile were declared deceased on scene and the fourth was transported to the hospital but died from the injuries sustained. The 5th occupant of Unit #2 is currently at the hospital being treated for injuries. The driver of Unit #1 was transported but was declared deceased at the hospital. The 2 juvenile occupants of Unit #1 are currently being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained. This investigation is active and ongoing.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
