Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week: Austin Champion
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Edgewood Academy quarterback Austin Champion. Champion won in a landslide, beating out Tallassee’s Josh Griffin and Holtville’s Keiland Baker. During Week 8, Champion played a stellar football game for the second...
Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wetumpka Herald
JU-2020-000027.03
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE: James Anderson Nelson and Hanna Marie Meeks, whose whereabouts are unknown, take notice that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by James Michael Shields and Jessica Dee Shields in the Juvenile Court of Elmore County, Alabama (JU-2020-000027.03). You must answer, plead to, or demur to the Petition by the court date set December 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. and appear on said date at the Autauga County Courthouse, Prattville, Alabama, or said Petition may be Granted. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19 ,26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 JU-2020-000027.03.
WALA-TV FOX10
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin makes an appearance in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Auburn Tigers are off this week, but head coach Bryan Harsin is still working hard. After an appearance Monday morning in Birmingham, coach Harsin made the four hour trip to Mobile to speak for the C-Spire 1st and 10 club. But he wasn’t just here...
Oxford, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WMAZ
SEC: Tennessee fined for competition area policy violation after fans storm field following win over Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of Tennessee will be fined due to fans entering the field following the game against Alabama, according to a release. UT will receive a fine of $100,000 for a second offense under the league's access to competition area policy....
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
utv44.com
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
Wetumpka Herald
QUIET TITLE
PUBLIC NOTICE Public Notice Bill to Quiet Title Long-Crosby Properties, LLC Plaintiffs v. Property located at Elmore County, AL BEG NW COR LOT 7 FRASIERS ADDITION TO MILLBROOK 3/40; TH SE 236.52' TO W R/W WADE ST; S ALG R/W 100.54' TO POB; S 95; NW LEAVING R/W 153.75; NE 108; SE 139.41' TO POB Defendant CODY EDWARDS and FACTIOUS PARTIES XYZ WHO ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above-described property. Norman Hurst, Esq. P.O. Box 5251 Montgomery, Alabama 36103 PH: (334) 398-2319 FAX: (334) 269-6449 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 2022 QUIET TITLE.
Wetumpka Herald
22-03461al
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles Golden And Debra Golden , Husband And Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 6, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2003, in Book 2003, Page 7035, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 2022, Page 15884 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LNV Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2008, Page 37017 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, LNV Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the NE corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 88 degrees 13 minutes 26 seconds West along the North line of Section 11, 1190.55 feet to an iron pin, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence South 08 degrees 32 minutes 31 seconds East, 141.53 feet to an iron pin on the North margin of Dorothy Lane, gravel; thence South 88 degrees 13 minutes 46 seconds West, along the North margin of said road, 121.05 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of Old Georgia Plank Spur; thence North 08 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West, along the East margin of said road, 141.50 feet to an iron pin on the North line of Section 11; thence leaving said road, North 88 degrees 13 minutes 26 seconds East along said Section line, 120.95 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above described property lies in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 0.39 acres, more or less. Said property is commonly known as 15 Dorothy Lane, Wetumpka, AL 36092. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. LNV CORPORATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03461AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 22-03461al.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MONCRIEF, E.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMIE DEE MONCRIEF, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-231 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of EMMIE DEE MONCRIEF, deceased, having been granted to TERRI MONCRIEF JAMES on October 13, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. TERRI MONCRIEF JAMES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EMMIE DEE MONCRIEF, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: RICHARD D. MORRISON THE MORRISON LAW FIRM 418 SCOTT STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 PO BOX 1906 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36102 334-513-1323 rick.morrison@morrisonfirm.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/MONCRIEF, E.
WSFA
Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/BROWN, C.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF, CHARLES LEE BROWN, Deceased. CASE NO.: 2022-269 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of Charles Lee Brown, deceased, having been granted to Regina Brown Smith and Linda Estelle Sexton on the 13TH day of October, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. REGINA BROWN SMITH and LINDA ESTELLE SEXTON CO-ADMINISTRATORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES LEE BROWN ATTORNEY FOR THE CO-ADMINISTRATORS: Jeffrey J. Courtney COURTNEY & MANN, LLP Post Office Box 100 Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 Telephone: (334) 567-2545 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/BROWN, C.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/KAYLOR, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL LOWRY KAYLOR, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-308 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DANIEL LOWRY KAYLOR, deceased, having been granted to KATHLEEN KAYLOR WELCH on October 14, 2022 by Justin Edwards, Special Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. KATHLEEN KAYLOR WELCH PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL LOWRY KAYLOR, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: LINDA BENSON ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 780818 TALLASSEE, ALABAMA 36078 334-283-5800 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/KAYLOR, D.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/SOLOMON, F.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED D. SOLOMON, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-306 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of FRED D. SOLOMON, deceased, having been granted to MARY CURTIS SOLOMON on October, 12, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. MARY CURTIS SOLOMON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF FRED D. SOLOMON, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. KYLE JOHNSON CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C. 150 SOUTH PERRY STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 PO BOX 2069 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36102-2069 334-241-8000 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/SOLOMON, F.
CBS42.com
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM from Birmingham northward. Protect your plants, pets and people!
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
