PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles Golden And Debra Golden , Husband And Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 6, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2003, in Book 2003, Page 7035, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 2022, Page 15884 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LNV Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2008, Page 37017 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, LNV Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the NE corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 88 degrees 13 minutes 26 seconds West along the North line of Section 11, 1190.55 feet to an iron pin, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence South 08 degrees 32 minutes 31 seconds East, 141.53 feet to an iron pin on the North margin of Dorothy Lane, gravel; thence South 88 degrees 13 minutes 46 seconds West, along the North margin of said road, 121.05 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of Old Georgia Plank Spur; thence North 08 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West, along the East margin of said road, 141.50 feet to an iron pin on the North line of Section 11; thence leaving said road, North 88 degrees 13 minutes 26 seconds East along said Section line, 120.95 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above described property lies in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 0.39 acres, more or less. Said property is commonly known as 15 Dorothy Lane, Wetumpka, AL 36092. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. LNV CORPORATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03461AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 22-03461al.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO