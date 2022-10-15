ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinita, OK

Rejoice Christian Hosted Vinita Thursday Night

 4 days ago
On Thursday night, it was a battle of the unbeatens in 2a, Rejoice Christian hosted Vinita.

In the end, Rejoice won and stayed unbeaten, 55-28.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Tulsa Oilers Football Team Hosting Open Try-Out

The new Tulsa Oilers Football team is hosting open tryouts to look for new recruits. Try-outs begin Saturday, October 22 from noon to 3 pm at the Titan Main Sports Complex near 71st and South Elwood. The team is looking for players in all positions and will have speed, skill, and team drills during the workout. Participants can register online for $50 dollars or $60 in person on the day of the tryouts.
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
OWASSO, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Potential For Eastern Oklahoma Counties

Update 10 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Adair County until 11 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple eastern Oklahoma counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. Hughes and Lincoln counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer these storms...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Memorial service for late Tulsa fire marshal will be Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A memorial service for a late Tulsa fire marshal will be held Friday morning. Terry McGee, a former Tulsa firefighter and assistant fire marshal, died last week after saving his grandchild in Skiatook Lake. A memorial service will be held for McGee at St. Augustine Catholic...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year. The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31. The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance.  Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid.  USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE MAP Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home....
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

