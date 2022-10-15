Rejoice Christian Hosted Vinita Thursday Night
On Thursday night, it was a battle of the unbeatens in 2a, Rejoice Christian hosted Vinita.
In the end, Rejoice won and stayed unbeaten, 55-28.
