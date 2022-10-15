ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

BC Bank Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Week 8

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You never know what you’re going to see at a high school football game right?

Believe it or not, there was a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Buckhannon to see the Bucs take on Oak Hill. Jim McMahon, best known as the signal caller for the 1985 Chicago Bears, pulled up to Freal “Red” Crites Stadium to take in a little West Virginia high school football.

