Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia City’s Fox named Colts Coach of the Week
Fox led Columbia City to the team's first conference title since 2010, stunning Norwell in last week's Northeast 8 title game.
wfft.com
Huntington North's Double inks with Marian
Huntington North senior basketball player Taylor Double signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Marian University on Monday afternoon. Huntington North senior basketball player Taylor Double signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Marian University on Monday afternoon.
wfft.com
Patterson named BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year
NEW YORK (WFFT) -- BIG EAST coaches are already taking notice of former Homestead star Ayanna Patterson, as the former Spartan was named the BIG EAST's Preseason Freshman of the Year. Patterson is a five-star recruit from Fort Wayne, Ind. She is ranked fourth in the class of 2022, as...
wfft.com
Komets fall 2-1 in exhibition match with Nailers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets hosted the Wheeling Nailers in an exhibition match and fell 2-1. With less than five minutes to play in the first, Anthony Petruzzelli knocked in the lone goal for the Komets. The K's open the regular season on the road against...
wfft.com
USF drops to 3-3 after falling in Franciscan Bowl
FORT WAYNE, IND. (WFFT) - On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (3-2; 1-1 MSFA MEL) hosted the Marian Unviersity Knights (4-1; 2-1 MSFA) but was unable to get a second half spark on offense as they fell 10-37. As the game went underway, Saint Francis was able to to shutout Marian in its opening drive and use the momentum to drive downfield on offense. Cameron Peterso would manage to rush for a 3-yard touchdown drive to command a 7-0 start for the Cougars. However, this would manage to be the only touchdown the Cougars could muster during the matchup.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
wfft.com
Trine earns triple-overtime win over Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. (WFFT) – The Trine University football team overcame a 15-point deficit to force overtime on a last second field goal, before coming away with a victory in triple overtime by the score of 39-37. The Thunder finished the contest just shy of 500 yards of total offense.
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, October 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
wfft.com
Mastodons blank Green Bay on senior day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a key Horizon League women's soccer victory on Sunday (Oct. 16) with a 2-0 decision over Green Bay at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons are tied for first place in the league with two matches left. The Mastodons controlled...
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
WOWO News
City Approves Recycling Plant For Southeast Quadrant of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved a recycling plant for city’s southeast quadrant. The approval was met Monday by anger that could be heard across the meeting room, according to The Journal Gazette. Exurban USA plans to use the 76 acres at the northeast corner of East Paulding and Adams Center roads for a smelter to recycle metals and plastics in electronic devices – including automotive parts, computers and cell phones – that can be reused for other purposes. Along with the primary development plan, Exurban had asked for approval for height waivers for five buildings that range from 75 feet to 140 feet tall. The general industrial zoning allows the company’s uses but limits building height to 50 feet. The smelter will be across the street from the 200-acre property that Allen County commissioners have named in court records as a possibility for a new jail.
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
wfft.com
Artists paint Fort Wayne community mural
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is getting a new mural on State Boulevard, and a lot of people have a hand in creating it. Local artist America Carrillo helped design an interactive mural for anyone in the community to help paint. She set up a paint-by-number system...
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Comments / 0