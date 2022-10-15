Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Patterson named BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year
NEW YORK (WFFT) -- BIG EAST coaches are already taking notice of former Homestead star Ayanna Patterson, as the former Spartan was named the BIG EAST's Preseason Freshman of the Year. Patterson is a five-star recruit from Fort Wayne, Ind. She is ranked fourth in the class of 2022, as...
wfft.com
Canterbury boys set for semi-state
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After claiming their 17th regional title in program history, the Canterbury boys soccer team is gearing up for their semi-state appearance this weekend. The Cavs topped Culver Academies in the regional final in penalty kicks to advance to semi-state. They will face Mishawaka Marian on...
wfft.com
USF drops to 3-3 after falling in Franciscan Bowl
FORT WAYNE, IND. (WFFT) - On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (3-2; 1-1 MSFA MEL) hosted the Marian Unviersity Knights (4-1; 2-1 MSFA) but was unable to get a second half spark on offense as they fell 10-37. As the game went underway, Saint Francis was able to to shutout Marian in its opening drive and use the momentum to drive downfield on offense. Cameron Peterso would manage to rush for a 3-yard touchdown drive to command a 7-0 start for the Cougars. However, this would manage to be the only touchdown the Cougars could muster during the matchup.
wfft.com
Huntington North's Double inks with Marian
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington North senior basketball player Taylor Double signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Marian University on Monday afternoon. A first team All-NE8 selection as a junior, Double helped lead the Vikings to a 15-8 record last season.
wfft.com
Mastodons blank Green Bay on senior day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a key Horizon League women's soccer victory on Sunday (Oct. 16) with a 2-0 decision over Green Bay at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons are tied for first place in the league with two matches left. The Mastodons controlled...
wfft.com
Komets fall 2-1 in exhibition match with Nailers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets hosted the Wheeling Nailers in an exhibition match and fell 2-1. With less than five minutes to play in the first, Anthony Petruzzelli knocked in the lone goal for the Komets. The K's open the regular season on the road against...
wfft.com
Trine earns triple-overtime win over Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. (WFFT) – The Trine University football team overcame a 15-point deficit to force overtime on a last second field goal, before coming away with a victory in triple overtime by the score of 39-37. The Thunder finished the contest just shy of 500 yards of total offense.
wfft.com
Taylor Double Signing Day Full Interview
Huntington North's Taylor Double talks about her decision to sign with Marian University to continue her basketball career. Huntington North senior basketball player Taylor Double signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Marian University on Monday afternoon.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
wfft.com
Indiana LOSS conference equips suicide survivor support group leaders
Jordan-Miles helped to organize this year’s national LOSS Team Conference in Fort Wayne to equip and educate more group leaders. Indiana LOSS conference equips suicide survivor support group leaders. Jordan-Miles helped to organize this year’s national LOSS Team Conference in Fort Wayne to equip and educate more group leaders....
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some snow this evening!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
WANE-TV
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
fortwaynesnbc.com
The cold won’t hold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some saw their first taste of winter yesterday. For those that didn’t, your time is coming but not this weekend into the early next week. The entire country will be seeing a major warming trend in the next day or two. The warmer air will shift east and bring a rapid warm-up here beginning Thursday. Temperatures will go from the chilly 40s into the low to mid 70s for the weekend and into early next week. It should be a fairly dry period with plenty of sunshine.
FireRescue1
UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
