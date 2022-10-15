ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?

You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

PLAY OF THE WEEK WINNER WEEK 8

Ballot mix-up Another Chilly Start! – 10-18-22 We had a chilly morning to begin the day today, but temperatures will be colder heading into tomorrow morning!. For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects more clouds than sunshine throughout the day today with temperatures rising from the 40’s and 50’s into the upper 50’s and 60’s for most areas. Despite the slightly drier air and rain moving towards southeastern areas, high temperatures will be as much as around 15 degrees below normal for some in The Basin. Despite a big cool-down overnight, the drying trend will gradually allow temperatures to rise once more throughout the week with clearer skies.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed.  Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

SUV crashes into Midland Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Hearing aids will now be available over the counter

MIDLAND, Texas — You now longer have to go directly to the doctor to get hearing aids. Now, it's as easy as stopping by your local pharmacy. Hearing aids are now available to purchase over the counter from retail stores such as Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. If you would...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

30 years of homemade dishes: Delicias Mexican Restaurant

A long-time restaurant in Odessa prides itself on homemade creations. “Just like any plate from here, or soup, or salsa, its all homemade. Its all made from scratch,” says Delicias general manager Rodrigo Chavez. That’s the best way to describe the food at Delicias Mexican restaurant in Odessa. Its located on 8th street and Dotsy […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
ODESSA, TX

