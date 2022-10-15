Ballot mix-up Another Chilly Start! – 10-18-22 We had a chilly morning to begin the day today, but temperatures will be colder heading into tomorrow morning!. For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects more clouds than sunshine throughout the day today with temperatures rising from the 40’s and 50’s into the upper 50’s and 60’s for most areas. Despite the slightly drier air and rain moving towards southeastern areas, high temperatures will be as much as around 15 degrees below normal for some in The Basin. Despite a big cool-down overnight, the drying trend will gradually allow temperatures to rise once more throughout the week with clearer skies.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO