cbs7.com
City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?
You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
yourbasin.com
PLAY OF THE WEEK WINNER WEEK 8
Ballot mix-up Another Chilly Start! – 10-18-22 We had a chilly morning to begin the day today, but temperatures will be colder heading into tomorrow morning!. For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects more clouds than sunshine throughout the day today with temperatures rising from the 40’s and 50’s into the upper 50’s and 60’s for most areas. Despite the slightly drier air and rain moving towards southeastern areas, high temperatures will be as much as around 15 degrees below normal for some in The Basin. Despite a big cool-down overnight, the drying trend will gradually allow temperatures to rise once more throughout the week with clearer skies.
cbs7.com
W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Highway. According to the Police, an SUV and a Dodge truck were involved in the two-vehicle accident.
City of Midland issues traffic alert
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed. Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
SUV crashes into Midland Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
cbs7.com
Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation. IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses. There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and...
cbs7.com
Some Midland residents will receive a second ballot due to defective ballots
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County has had errors during past elections, this election season some Midland residents will receive a second ballot in the mail because of a defective ballot sent out. The first 1,200 ballots sent were the defective ballots because the mayoral race was left off part...
Abandoned Water Park: Water Wonderland
The Water Wonderland in Odessa, Texas. Opened in 1980 in the heart of the West Texas oil fields. Located between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 80. This was a family favorite pass time to beat the West Texas brutal summers. But sadly it was not open long.
‘Not normal behavior’: Midland Good Samaritan urges caution after bizarre roadside encounter near I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Hearing aids will now be available over the counter
MIDLAND, Texas — You now longer have to go directly to the doctor to get hearing aids. Now, it's as easy as stopping by your local pharmacy. Hearing aids are now available to purchase over the counter from retail stores such as Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. If you would...
30 years of homemade dishes: Delicias Mexican Restaurant
A long-time restaurant in Odessa prides itself on homemade creations. “Just like any plate from here, or soup, or salsa, its all homemade. Its all made from scratch,” says Delicias general manager Rodrigo Chavez. That’s the best way to describe the food at Delicias Mexican restaurant in Odessa. Its located on 8th street and Dotsy […]
cbs7.com
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
Car wreck impacts both eastbound, westbound lanes of Illinois Avenue
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police officers are working a car crash on Illinois Avenue that is impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. According to a city spokesperson, eastbound lanes are closed between the 2800 block and 3200 block, while westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.
cbs7.com
Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
