Saginaw, MI

Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody Wins State Golf Title

During this year’s Ally Challenge, The Lasco Press had the opportunity to speak with Grand Blanc High School Golfer, Kate Brody. Already with a State Championship earned in her sophomore season, Kate talked about her goals for her senior year. Winning another State golf title, enjoying her final year of high school, and looking forward to representing the University of Wisconsin golf team, where she had accepted a scholarship offer.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Softball all-star game held at Berston Field House

FLINT, Mich. — It was All-Star Day at Berston Field House Sunday. October 16 was the 4th annual softball All-Star game against the Berston Inner-Softball League and the Michigan Army National Guard's All-Stars. The game started at 3:00 p.m. at the softball field. "To be honest, it's huge. It's...
FLINT, MI
Michigan college instructor gets ‘Jeopardy’ second chance and it doesn’t go well

“Jeopardy” has given some former contestants a second chance to win some big cash. One of them is Mott Community College history instructor, Aaron Gulyas from Grand Blanc. Gulyas had the lead going into the Final Jeopardy round in the episode airing this past May, but he didn’t know the question to the clue and lost his lead and the game to then 10-day champion Richard Long.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures Thursday and Friday for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
