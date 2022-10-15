Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Frankenmuth cross country newcomer named MLive Saginaw Athlete of Week
Landen Wise is making his first year as a cross country runner a successful one. Wise, a sophomore at Frankenmuth, was voted the Saginaw-area Athlete of the Week after recording a pair of Top 10 finishes and running the fifth-fastest time in Frankenmuth cross country history.
Birch Run, Vassar put playoff possibilities on line in Week 9
More than a dozen Saginaw-area football teams head into the final game of the regular season, feeling confident in their playoff positions. Some are counting on wins to secure home-field advantage, some need a win to maintain their position as one of the top 32 teams in the playoff points standings in their divisions.
thelascopress.com
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody Wins State Golf Title
During this year’s Ally Challenge, The Lasco Press had the opportunity to speak with Grand Blanc High School Golfer, Kate Brody. Already with a State Championship earned in her sophomore season, Kate talked about her goals for her senior year. Winning another State golf title, enjoying her final year of high school, and looking forward to representing the University of Wisconsin golf team, where she had accepted a scholarship offer.
Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc announces college choice
FLINT – Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc will be continuing his athletic career at Ferris State University. Boyd announced his commitment on Twitter.
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, rankings
The Michigan high school football season enters its final week of the regular season, with some Saginaw-area teams building momentum for hopefully long playoff runs.
See Saginaw-area top Week 8 football performances, vote for Player of Week
Some teams are heading into their final game of the season, others are heading into what they hope is a springboard to a long playoff run. Week 9 is here, the final regular-season game of the Saginaw-area high school football season.
Five Flint-area football teams ranked in top 10 by AP, four by coaches association
FLINT – Five Flint-area high school football teams are ranked among the top 10 this week by The Associated Press while four are in the coaches association top 10. In the AP poll, Davison (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in Division while Lapeer (7-1) received honorable mention.
Saginaw boxer Robert Simms ready for ‘Lineage of Greatness’
In 15 professional bouts, Robert Simms has never been knocked out. And he doesn’t expect it to happen Saturday, despite getting into the ring with the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V co-star Tommy Morrison. Simms, a heavyweight from Saginaw, takes on undefeated heavyweight James McKenzie Morrison in...
John Legend decides fate of EMU grad from Saginaw in ‘The Voice’ Battle Round
He has a falsetto you have to hear to believe, but was it enough to send him to the third round on “The Voice?” EMU grad and Saginaw native, Solsong, performed The Weeknd’s “Die for You” with and against Morgan Taylor in the Battle Round airing on October 18.
abc12.com
Students and parents upset that dismissed Kearsley football coach is still teaching
Students and parents raised concerns about dismissed Kearsley football coach Sean Fitzgerald continuing to teach in the district. Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom. Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head...
nbc25news.com
Softball all-star game held at Berston Field House
FLINT, Mich. — It was All-Star Day at Berston Field House Sunday. October 16 was the 4th annual softball All-Star game against the Berston Inner-Softball League and the Michigan Army National Guard's All-Stars. The game started at 3:00 p.m. at the softball field. "To be honest, it's huge. It's...
Michigan college instructor gets ‘Jeopardy’ second chance and it doesn’t go well
“Jeopardy” has given some former contestants a second chance to win some big cash. One of them is Mott Community College history instructor, Aaron Gulyas from Grand Blanc. Gulyas had the lead going into the Final Jeopardy round in the episode airing this past May, but he didn’t know the question to the clue and lost his lead and the game to then 10-day champion Richard Long.
Sisters Supporting Sisters to host gathering Monday with Claressa Shields
FLINT TWP, MI - Sisters Supporting Sisters will be hosting Claressa Shields on Monday evening to celebrate her accomplishments in boxing and her continued support to her hometown. The gathering will take place at Sisters Supporting Sisters, located inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. Shields is the only...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies expands sweet business with new Bay City store
BAY CITY, MI — Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is expanding its sweet business with a new Bay City location. The gourmet cookie bakery’s newest store opened in August at 111 N. Linn St., near Midland Street, in Bay City. Heidi’s offers more than 50 types of cookies,...
Faith, community spirit inspired Irene Bronner’s generosity in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Those who knew Irene Bronner understood it was no clerical error that her namesake company, Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, placed an all-caps emphasis on the religious figure tied to the ideals she followed so closely, Frankenmuth leaders said. “She was faithful in her Christian commitment and...
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures Thursday and Friday for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0