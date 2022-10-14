ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stonehillskyhawks.com

Women's Soccer Defeated By Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (October 18, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's soccer team wrapped up their five-game road trip with a non-conference matchup at Brown University where the squad fell 11-0 Tuesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Scoring. BRWN: Lucinda Anderson (Kira Maguire and Laryssa Hamblen), 12:24. Claire Myers (Karlie Schlosser), 17:57. Claire...
EASTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy