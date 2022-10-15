ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I love it so much’: Dan Dougherty leads state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh girls basketball

By Matt Leon
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Dan Dougherty is the head coach of the varsity girls basketball team at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Plymouth Meeting. On his watch, the program has been one of the best in the state. That success has been punctuated this past season by a 34-0 record and a PIAA Class 6A State Championship .

For Dougherty, it’s not just the titles, but the relationships that mean the most.

"When I think about that special group of seniors that graduated last year and that we have right now, and even the class before them, to just getting to know these kids and watching them grow and following them when they get to college,” said Dougherty.

“That to me is the most fun part, seeing them mature and watching them grow into the person that they're destined to be."

In the latest episode of “ 1-on-1 with Matt Leon ,” Matt speaks with Dougherty about his career. They talk about that state title, how he got into coaching, how much he enjoys watching his players go on to college, and much more.

Listen below in your podcast player.

