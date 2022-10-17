ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Playoff Picture starting to shape in week 8

By Rivers Upchurch, Izzy Post, Conor Doherty, Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQnSH_0iZrDXPZ00

(WVNS)– Here are the week 8 high school football scores from around the area

Woodrow Wilson 7, Princeton 56

River View 6, Montcalm 38

Tazewell 20, Bluefield 46

Ripley 9, Greenbrier East 47

Marion 13, Richlands 34

Graham 49, Virginia 21

Week 7 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Layton Dowdy

James Monroe 42, Midland Trail 0

Summers County 36, Meadow Bridge 25

Nicholas County 62, Westside 13

Shady Spring 28, Mingo Central 52

Mount View 32, Tug Valley 7

Pocahontas County 12, Pendleton County14

What you need to know about Bridge Day 2022

Logan 36, Liberty 14

Independence 51, Man 0

Wyoming East 8, Point Pleasant 68

Oak Hill 27, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Active Southern WV Bridge Day 5K Run

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Active Southern West Virginia Bridge Day 5K RUN will take place. The race begins on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge and ends at the court house. 400 racers are expected, and volunteers will be at all the street intersections […]
BECKLEY, WV
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!. Laney at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m. Ashley at Topsail, 6:30 p.m. Whiteville at Trask, 7:30 p.m. New Hanover at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. South Brunswick at North Brunswick,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WVNS

Week 8 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Dominick Collins

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As we get closer and closer to the playoffs, each and every week becomes all the more important. As do the performances of star players for programs across the area. Our Week Eight Rainelle Medical Center player of the week led his team to a much-needed win over long-time, conference rivals, […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Two abducted children from VA, found safe

UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
HAMPTON, VA
WVNS

Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Second arrest made related to shots fired at Beckley Chili Night

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A second arrest was made in connection to the shots that were fired at Beckley Chili Night on October 8, 2022. After shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and arrested one suspect, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur. After […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire

UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Iowa

This past weekend of college football saw a number of teams near the top of the rankings suffer defeats. It was the busiest week of upsets so far in the 2022 season. Fortunately, Ohio State didn't have to worry about being upset, as the Buckeyes were on the off weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNS

New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Record number of vendors come out for Bridge Day

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As thousands of people spent Saturday, October 15, 2022, out at the New River Gorge bridge, a record number of vendors lined Route 19 to greet them. Close to two hundred vendors showed off and sold their wares. For many vendors, this was their first-ever Bridge Day. “I’m excited to […]
WVNS

Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.  The […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, admitted to selling 6.7 grams of methamphetamine on February 4, 2022 to an undercover officer in South Charleston. He then later admitted on February 14, 2022 to selling the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

