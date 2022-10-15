ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What goes into putting a debate on TV? Behind the scenes of the only 2022 gubernatorial debate hosted by News 3 Now

By Arman Rahman
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTc3E_0iZrDIPu00

MADISON, Wis. — The panelists, moderators, and candidates Tony Evers and Tim Michels were all viewers saw when they tuned into the first and only gubernatorial debate of the year on News 3 Now Friday. But behind the hour-long debate were days of work by producers, operations staff, and more — right until the credits rolled.

News 3 Now’s news set transformed into a debate stage filled with camera operators, panelists, and candidates – and reigning them back on course, moderator Jill Geisler.

“(It will be) interesting to see, are they going to test me? Are they going to try to go over their time?” she said before the debate.

WATCH: Moderator previews Wisconsin gubernatorial debate between Evers, Michels

“People seem to really appreciate when we hold people to time, we don’t let them interrupt each other we don’t let them get into fights because what we really want is light instead of heat,” Geisler said.

But she’s not the only one watching the time.

“I directly communicate with the moderator but I’m able to communicate with everybody if I have to,” producer Chris Verhyen said. “My goal is to not have to do that.”

In the control room producers, directors and other personnel kept a close eye on graphics, cameras, microphone levels, and of course, the time.

“Basically, anyone who’s out there besides the candidates, I will be able to get into their ear and make adjustments, if need be,” Verhyen said.

He mainly produces News 3 Now’s 10 o’clock broadcast, which “ are very set in how they are run; we stack a show from top to bottom.”

Normally for him, being quick and concise is everything – but not so much on debate night.

“This one is going to be more free-flowing and more, just not so much in a stacked rundown,” Verhyen said. “When it comes to ending the show on time, there’s obviously a lot more variables that go into it, which is part of the fun and challenge of a debate.”

It’s a production that required all hands on deck, and it was Verhyen’s first time on the ship.

“There’s only so many times you get to host a debate and then there’s so many producers here, so being picked for that job to produce this, it’s an honor,” he said.

READ MORE: Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate

For the WBA and Geisler, she’s reminded of the pivotal role it plays in informing voters before they head to the polls.

“The debates are one of the most important parts of an election cycle because they give the people the chance to have questions asked on their behalf,” she said, “not just ads that give messages that the candidates want to put out, but questions that we hope represent the people.”

Click here to watch a replay of the full debate .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend

MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Reality Check: What is Evers’ record on parole?

MADISON, Wis. — Several ads have criticized Gov. Tony Evers over his record on parole and pardons, including one highlighting the parole of a convicted murderer who was released in 2019. That ad is the subject of News 3 Now’s latest Reality Check. “The judge called it the most heinous crime he’d ever seen,” said Jeanine Peters, the sister of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

The baby formula shortage is easing. Here’s what Wisconsin parents and caregivers should know.

Hope Karnopp Wisconsin Watch  A nationwide baby formula shortage that stressed families for much of 2022 is easing in Wisconsin, but questions about formula access still loom for some caregivers.   Grocery store shelves still aren’t as full as they were before the shortage began in February, said Camen Hofer, the chair of the Wisconsin WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) Association...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR announces new tool showing PFAS impact on state

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act by rolling out a new tool to track the impact of PFAS on the state. The PFAS Interactive Data Viewer consolidates multiple data points into one place so that Wisconsinites can see how PFAS are affecting their community. The move comes a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Electric fire truck wins 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

MADISON, Wis. — A winner has been named in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck took home the top prize this year, beating out 15 other products in a March Madness bracket-style competition. The Volterra truck is billed as the first zero-emission electric fire truck in use in North America. RELATED: Madison...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker

The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday that the breach may have exposed information including patients’ medical provider, type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP address. The system blamed the breach on its use of pixels _ computer code that collects information on how a user interacts with a website _ including products developed by Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR announces over $140 million in federal funds to improve water infrastructure

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin was given over $140 million in federal funding to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the state will receive $79 million for the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) program and $64 million to replace lead service lines and address PFAS contamination....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy