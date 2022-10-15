ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

KTUL

Bixby extends nations longest winning streak to 57 games

BIXBY, Okla. — The historic Bixby run continues. The Spartans rolled past Westmoore 73-6, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 57 games. It's the 4th straight time Bixby has scored 70 or more, and 6th straight they've gone over 60.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Owasso rolls past Edmond Memorial 37-14

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso and Edmond Memorial were close at halftime, but the Rams ran away in the final two quarters. Bill Blankenship's team shutout the Bulldogs in the 2nd half to win 37-14.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Union continues dominant run in 62-21 blowout of Edmond Santa Fe

TULSA, Okla. — Union might be the best, least talked about 8-0 team in state history. With Bixby stealing the spotlight, the Redhawks just keep winning, blowing out Edmond Santa Fe tonight 62-21. It appears we may be on the road to a Bixby Union 6A-1 state title game.
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Grove makes statement, blows out Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — If you don't know much about Grove, now you know. The Ridgerunners went to Collinsville and beat the defending 5A state champs 49-21, sending a statement to the rest of the class. Keep your eyes on Carson Trimble and Emmanuel Crawford. Two of the top players...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Muskogee holds off Booker T. Washington, remains undefeated

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee continue their undefeated run to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play. Despite several turnovers, and a solid defensive effort by Booker T., Muskogee managed a 30-6 win over the Hornets at SE Williams Stadium. Muskogee Quarterback, Jamarian Ficklin briefly left the game,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa couple ties the knot at Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa couple decided to tie the knot at Oktoberfest Saturday afternoon. They got up on stage and said their vows in front of friends, family and complete strangers. Robert Eddy has been going to Tulsa's Oktoberfest for about a decade now. His new bride,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's first all-Christmas store opens in Utica Square

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's first and only all-Christmas store opens Friday. The mother-and-daughter duo behind Amber Marie & Company, Jere and Amber Welch, are already in the Christmas spirit. The store is located in the old Pottery Barn Kids location at Utica Square. It's filled with all kinds...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
TALALA, OK
KTUL

BooHaHa: Oklahoma's largest Halloween event returns to Brookside

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's largest Halloween event is returning to Brookside for its 30th year on Saturday. The BooHaHa parade will have about 50 floats and businesses will be passing out candy. After the parade, there will be kid's zones for face painting, costume contests, and bouncy houses.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seize 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said it recently seized 26 pounds of methamphetamine. TPD says it was executing a federal search warrant along with its federal partners when the meth was found. Officers say due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, this is all...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Ralph Macchio visits Will Rogers High School for book signing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ralph Macchio stars in Netflix's hit show - Cobra Kai. Thursday night, the Karate Kid spoke to a packed house at Will Rogers High School. He joined "The Outsiders" author, S.E. Hinton and the owner of Magic City Books for a special Tulsa chat. Macchio...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

17-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded in shooting, TPD investigating

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a shooting just past 2 a.m. this morning near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. The caller reported they heard several shots fired and found a 17-year-old dead in the street. Police say they were also called to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa shoppers feel Christmas season can't start "too soon"

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s first Christmas-exclusive store opened Friday – ten days before Halloween. One would think every elf on a shelf would be trick-or-treating right now, but Christmas just keeps creeping on up. Many Tulsans are already possessed by the holiday spirit. Apparently, the holiday...
TULSA, OK

