Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Bixby extends nations longest winning streak to 57 games
BIXBY, Okla. — The historic Bixby run continues. The Spartans rolled past Westmoore 73-6, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 57 games. It's the 4th straight time Bixby has scored 70 or more, and 6th straight they've gone over 60.
KTUL
Owasso rolls past Edmond Memorial 37-14
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso and Edmond Memorial were close at halftime, but the Rams ran away in the final two quarters. Bill Blankenship's team shutout the Bulldogs in the 2nd half to win 37-14.
KTUL
Union continues dominant run in 62-21 blowout of Edmond Santa Fe
TULSA, Okla. — Union might be the best, least talked about 8-0 team in state history. With Bixby stealing the spotlight, the Redhawks just keep winning, blowing out Edmond Santa Fe tonight 62-21. It appears we may be on the road to a Bixby Union 6A-1 state title game.
KTUL
Grove makes statement, blows out Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — If you don't know much about Grove, now you know. The Ridgerunners went to Collinsville and beat the defending 5A state champs 49-21, sending a statement to the rest of the class. Keep your eyes on Carson Trimble and Emmanuel Crawford. Two of the top players...
KTUL
Muskogee holds off Booker T. Washington, remains undefeated
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee continue their undefeated run to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play. Despite several turnovers, and a solid defensive effort by Booker T., Muskogee managed a 30-6 win over the Hornets at SE Williams Stadium. Muskogee Quarterback, Jamarian Ficklin briefly left the game,...
KTUL
TU prepares for homecoming game against SMU, Plain White T's to perform at tailgate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has announced its homecoming game against Southern Methodist University will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on October 29 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaHurricane.com, by calling 918-631-4688, or at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Athletic Ticket...
KTUL
City of Collinsville plans city-wide power outage for Oct. 23
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Collinsville has planned a city-wide power outage for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. The city said it expects the outage to last around an hour. The outage is necessary to accommodate work being done at the substation. The project is through...
KTUL
Tulsa couple ties the knot at Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa couple decided to tie the knot at Oktoberfest Saturday afternoon. They got up on stage and said their vows in front of friends, family and complete strangers. Robert Eddy has been going to Tulsa's Oktoberfest for about a decade now. His new bride,...
KTUL
City to begin second excavation in 1921 graves excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, a group of researcher's solemn work begins again. A second excavation will be taking place at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Saturday, NewsChannel 8 learned more about what they found with the first excavation...
KTUL
Tulsa's first all-Christmas store opens in Utica Square
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's first and only all-Christmas store opens Friday. The mother-and-daughter duo behind Amber Marie & Company, Jere and Amber Welch, are already in the Christmas spirit. The store is located in the old Pottery Barn Kids location at Utica Square. It's filled with all kinds...
KTUL
Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
KTUL
BooHaHa: Oklahoma's largest Halloween event returns to Brookside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's largest Halloween event is returning to Brookside for its 30th year on Saturday. The BooHaHa parade will have about 50 floats and businesses will be passing out candy. After the parade, there will be kid's zones for face painting, costume contests, and bouncy houses.
KTUL
Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Wind advisory in effect, very high fire danger
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A mild and humid start to the day will turn into another warm and windy afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to be stronger this afternoon, up to 45 or 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Green Country, including Tulsa County.
KTUL
Tulsa police seize 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said it recently seized 26 pounds of methamphetamine. TPD says it was executing a federal search warrant along with its federal partners when the meth was found. Officers say due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, this is all...
KTUL
Man 'evading' officials in $18M Canadian abuse lawsuit believed to be in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man embroiled in an $18 million proposed class-action lawsuit in Saskatoon, Canada, involving allegations of abuse against children, is believed to be in Tulsa, “evading” service. A Saskatoon judge has granted a request to have former Saskatoon pastor Keith Johnson substitutionally served...
KTUL
Ralph Macchio visits Will Rogers High School for book signing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ralph Macchio stars in Netflix's hit show - Cobra Kai. Thursday night, the Karate Kid spoke to a packed house at Will Rogers High School. He joined "The Outsiders" author, S.E. Hinton and the owner of Magic City Books for a special Tulsa chat. Macchio...
KTUL
17-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded in shooting, TPD investigating
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a shooting just past 2 a.m. this morning near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. The caller reported they heard several shots fired and found a 17-year-old dead in the street. Police say they were also called to...
KTUL
Tulsa shoppers feel Christmas season can't start "too soon"
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s first Christmas-exclusive store opened Friday – ten days before Halloween. One would think every elf on a shelf would be trick-or-treating right now, but Christmas just keeps creeping on up. Many Tulsans are already possessed by the holiday spirit. Apparently, the holiday...
KTUL
Suspect has charges upgraded to murder after victim dies from axe-blow to the head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man who was arrested earlier this week for striking a man in he had never met before in the head with an axe has had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder after the victim died from his injuries. Monday evening, Israel Trejo was in...
Comments / 0