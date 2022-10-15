ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knopnews2.com

Nebraska middle blocker named B1G Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allick averaged 2.50 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern over the weekend. She also had a team-high .481 attacking percentage with 15 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Shelley named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley was honored Tuesday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four straight college seasons (UCLA, 1975-78).
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against Illinois will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN with the network determined following this Saturday’s games.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. According to the La Vista Police Department, Zavier Betts was stopped for speeding near 96th Street and Giles Road at around 1:30 a.m. During the stop, authorities said it was revealed that Betts had an active warrant from Iowa.
LA VISTA, NE
knopnews2.com

Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy