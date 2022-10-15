LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley was honored Tuesday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four straight college seasons (UCLA, 1975-78).

