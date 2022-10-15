Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
knopnews2.com
Nebraska middle blocker named B1G Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allick averaged 2.50 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern over the weekend. She also had a team-high .481 attacking percentage with 15 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.
knopnews2.com
Shelley named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley was honored Tuesday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four straight college seasons (UCLA, 1975-78).
knopnews2.com
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against Illinois will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN with the network determined following this Saturday’s games.
knopnews2.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. According to the La Vista Police Department, Zavier Betts was stopped for speeding near 96th Street and Giles Road at around 1:30 a.m. During the stop, authorities said it was revealed that Betts had an active warrant from Iowa.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice. A case of bird flu was found in birds in...
knopnews2.com
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
knopnews2.com
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
Comments / 0