Most teenagers spend about $56 to $192 a week, and with rising living conditions, such as gas prices and low minimum wages, no price is too cheap. Food is a price we pay everyday without even realizing it. But the thing most teenagers spend their money on without even realizing it, is food. Whether I am going out to breakfast, lunch, or dinner with my friends, or making a quick stop at one of the various fast food places around town, I find a way to spend too much money on what I eat. In order to find more affordable options, I reviewed five local restaurants and cafes.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO