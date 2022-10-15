ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, NE

Hershey hosts Chase County for the regular season finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 20-5 Hershey Panthers host the 15-14 Chase County Longhorns on the volleyball court for the regular season finale. The Panthers come into the game on an eight-match winning streak and look to make it nine against Chase County. The Longhorns looking for some revenge over the Panthers after losing to them in the SPVA Tournament Championship.
Sutherland hosted volleyball triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland was the host of their triangular series, which included St. Pats Irish and the Elm Creek Buffaloes. The first match of the triangular was between the Sutherland Sailors and the Buffaloes. The Sailors were 13-15 coming into this game, while the Buffaloes were 5-18 on...
North Platte hosts Ogallala for the regular season finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-24 North Platte Bulldogs host the 20-9 Ogallala Indians on the volleyball court. North Platte is looking to rebound after going 0-2 in their previous triangular against Sidney and Kearney Catholic. Ogallala comes to North Platte on a two-match win streak and looks to keep the momentum going.
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
