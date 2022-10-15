NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 20-5 Hershey Panthers host the 15-14 Chase County Longhorns on the volleyball court for the regular season finale. The Panthers come into the game on an eight-match winning streak and look to make it nine against Chase County. The Longhorns looking for some revenge over the Panthers after losing to them in the SPVA Tournament Championship.

HERSHEY, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO