Wayne K. Bestor, 90, of Houston, MN died on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. Wayne Kay Bestor was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Bristol Township of Fillmore County, MN. He was raised on the family farm near Granger, MN. He was a 1950 graduate of Harmony High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1954. On September 10, 1955, Wayne was united in marriage to Donna Hermanson. He worked for IBM in Rochester, MN for several years. Wayne then attended Coleman Technical School in La Crosse, WI where he received his certification as a mechanical draftsman. He then worked for Trane Company as a draftsman for 26 years until his retirement in January of 1994. In his retirement, Wayne enjoyed golfing, woodworking, making gun stocks, hunting, taxiing his grandchildren around, and often visiting his parents in Granger.

