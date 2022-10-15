ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from DPD

A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

This city is banning sitting, lying on sidewalks

The City of Englewood is changing its rules when it comes to sidewalks. Kristen Chapman reports. The City of Englewood is changing its rules when it comes to sidewalks. Kristen Chapman reports. Big Get: Tuesdays with Todd Davis. Former Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joins Colorado Sports Night. Weather tomorrow:...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
kjzz.com

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
CBS Denver

Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled

Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Search on for blue Tahoe after house party shooting

Adams County Sheriff's Office is searching for information about a blue Chevy Tahoe involved in a house party shooting that has left one person dead so far. Joshua Short has the story. Search on for blue Tahoe after house party shooting. Adams County Sheriff's Office is searching for information about...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

AMBER Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The AMBER Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, Detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Free Application Days runs through Thursday

The statewide initiative aiming to alleviate the financial strains attached to applying for college is going on through Thursday, Oct. 20. So, if you’ve been considering the world of secondary education, now might be your time. Carly Cassady reports. Colorado Free Application Days runs through Thursday. The statewide initiative...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro

Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down. Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down. ‘We were shocked’: neighbors react to house party …. Adams County police are...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch

Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers. 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DPD pays out millions for injured protesters

The DPD has had to payout over $15M in settlements and judgements for injuries inflicted on protesters of the George Floyd case in 2020. Alex Rose has the numbers. The DPD has had to payout over $15M in settlements and judgements for injuries inflicted on protesters of the George Floyd case in 2020. Alex Rose has the numbers.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Latest on Weekend Metro Denver Mass Shooting, Early Monday Stabbing

Violence that flared over the weekend in metro Denver didn't end at midnight on Sunday, as evidenced by a stabbing reported during the early hours of Monday, October 17. Meanwhile, authorities in the northern suburbs are investigating two shooting incidents, one of which left seven attendees of a house party wounded and a teenager dead.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions on Sheridan

Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused multiple crashes along Sheridan Boulevard. Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions …. Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused...
