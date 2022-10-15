After weeks of leaks and speculation, McDonald’s has revealed its Overwatch 2 collaboration—but it appears to be exclusive to Australia. This morning, Overwatch 2 trendspotter Naeri tweeted a screengrab of the McDonald’s app that appeared to show an “Overwatch 2 meal.” The screengrab includes an image of the epic-rarity Lightning skin for Tracer alongside the text “Order to unlock an Epic skin.” It appears as though fans who purchase the meal will be able to unlock the skin for free in-game. The skin was originally introduced for one of the original Overwatch’s Anniversary events and is currently included in Tracer’s list of skins in Overwatch 2, though it is not currently available for purchase.

18 HOURS AGO