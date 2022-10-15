Read full article on original website
How Riot Games drew on Indian mythology to create new VALORANT character Harbor
Harbor is the newest agent making his way onto the VALORANT competitive scene, bringing a wave of meta-changing abilities and an interesting backstory. The Indian mythology-inspired agent looks to add to a culturally diverse selection of characters in VALORANT. In the past, Riot has focused on bringing an interesting and...
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?
The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech
The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
Apex gets a trans legend in the newest Stories from the Outlands
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment showcased a new legend and her convictions in its latest Stories from the Outlands video today. The video, which premiered this morning at 10am CT, featured new legend Catalyst in a fight to save Cleo, the shattered moon of the planet Boreas. During a crystal-reading session with existing legend Rampart, Catalyst told the story of a day when she and her friend Margot decided to help Cleo. While they discuss the best way to go about it, Catalyst, whose real name is Tressa Smith, reveals that she is trans and has transitioned. She is the first legend in Apex to have undergone transition.
Jeff Lipsky Completes Production On ‘Goldilocks And The Two Bears’, 8th Feature Directed By Indie Vet
EXCLUSIVE: Production has just concluded on Jeff Lipsky’s latest feature, Goldilocks and the Two Bears. This is the eighth film directed by the veteran indie executive and filmmaker, and the seventh he’s written. Billed as a “sexy, dark saga,” it centers on three unique strangers who encounter one another in an unoccupied condominium, seven miles from the Las Vegas Strip. In the ensuing eight days they discover how much they actually have in common, and begin to wonder whether they might be each other’s salvation. By the shocking conclusion Ingrid, Ian and Ivy will prove to be a trio of unforgettable characters. Newcomers...
When does Magic: The Gathering Brothers’ War release?
Wizards of the Coast is taking its player base back in Magic: The Gathering time with the upcoming Standard-legal The Brothers’ War set. A four-set MTG Multiverse war is taking place from 2022 to 2023 during the 30-year anniversary of Magic. Returning to a battle that was first shown through the Antiquities set and a fiction novel titled The Brothers’ War, the upcoming set will tie in key moments from the infamous battle that will help define a Multiverse war against the Phyrexians taking place now.
VALORANT’s Ion 2.0 bundle promises a sleek ‘new era’ for your Vandal, Spectre, and more
The rumors are true; a new Ion bundle will arrive in VALORANT on Oct. 18, bringing back a beloved skin collection and applying it to new weapons with new variants to celebrate the start of Episode Five, Act Three. The team at Riot Games confirmed the Ion 2.0 bundle, also...
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
How to get Mechabre, the new Festival of the Lost sniper rifle in Destiny 2
It wouldn’t be a Festival of the Lost celebration in Destiny 2 without new event loot to chase, and that new loot this time around comes in the form of the Legendary Arc sniper rifle Mechabre. Rocking an iconic design and color scheme no doubt inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam, it’s a perfect complimentary piece to the three mech-themed armor sets available in the store.
When does Apex Legends’ season 15, Eclipse, start?
After days of teasing on social media, Apex Legends newest season has finally been revealed in a new Stories from the Outlands video. The new SFTO, Last Hope, reveals the game’s newest legend and teases her ability set. It does not show much in the way of upcoming content, but it does announce the name and release date for the upcoming fifteenth season of the battle royale game.
Modern Warfare 2 releases start dates for season one and Raids mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost here, and CoD fans are starting to get their first taste of how the game will play out in its content cycle. While the Oct. 28 date for the game’s launch was well-known, how the game would handle seasonal content was still a bit of a mystery.
Who is Catalyst’s voice actor in Apex Legends?
As developer Respawn Entertainment amps up its teasers and reveals ahead of Apex Legends season 15, new characters and stories are coming to light. In a recent Stories from the Outlands animated video, the developer revealed Catalyst, the next legend coming to the game and a formidable power in her own right.
Bayonetta’s ex-voice actor allegedly asked for a six-figure paycheque before quitting
A Bayonetta 3 dispute has been rumbling under the surface with the voice actor of the first two titles sharing her claims of a severe underpayment on Twitter on Oct. 16. But, after Hellena Taylor’s claims came to light, what seemed like a simple situation has now seen the layers being peeled back to reveal a messy ordeal.
McDonald’s finally introduces its Overwatch 2 collaboration
After weeks of leaks and speculation, McDonald’s has revealed its Overwatch 2 collaboration—but it appears to be exclusive to Australia. This morning, Overwatch 2 trendspotter Naeri tweeted a screengrab of the McDonald’s app that appeared to show an “Overwatch 2 meal.” The screengrab includes an image of the epic-rarity Lightning skin for Tracer alongside the text “Order to unlock an Epic skin.” It appears as though fans who purchase the meal will be able to unlock the skin for free in-game. The skin was originally introduced for one of the original Overwatch’s Anniversary events and is currently included in Tracer’s list of skins in Overwatch 2, though it is not currently available for purchase.
How to get 6 Dragon in TFT Set 7.5
Riot Games added a sixth breakpoint to the Teamfight Tactics Dragon trait in Set 7.5, providing ascension bonuses and a cool way to play Dragon vertical as an end-game comp. The Dragon trait in TFT Set 7.5 underwent several adjustments and reworks, compared to Set Seven. For the Mid-Set update, Riot changed the number of dragons players could have on the board, creating a vertical Dragon build within Uncharted Realms. A sixth breakpoint was then added, providing Ascension for all dragons. The cost of dragons was reduced. And then Scalescorn units were allowed to get played with dragons, allowing both traits to activate when played together on the same board.
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
Apex Legends will finally allow gifting in season 15
Apex Legends players will finally have the chance to gift cosmetics to their friends starting in season 15. Developer Respawn Entertainment broke down the feature in a blog post today ahead of its release on Nov. 1. The system seems to be relatively straightforward, based on Respawn’s breakdown, although it...
How to complete the Howler Claw rituals in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games that’s maintained its player base by continuing to introduce new content and challenges for players. Now, during the Fortnitemares event, players are being tempted by DJ Lyka to take on the wolf weapons and claws and head off into the night. There are now Alteration Altars all across the island waiting for players to turn.
How to unlock Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in League
Another Prestige skin is making its way into League of Legends, this time with the added special touch of being designed by the current League “president.”. K’Sante will be the recipient of the first Prestige skin created as a collaboration between Riot Games and a musical artist, specifically Lil Nas X, who created this year’s World Championship anthem and will perform at the finals in San Francisco. This Prestige skin is part of the new Empyrean line, in which K’Sante will also be receiving a regular version as his release skin.
