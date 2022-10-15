Read full article on original website
BSJ’s famous last words before devastating Dota 2 loss leaves Twitch fans in stitches
It’s a disastrous situation every Dota 2 player has been in at least once—being on the verge of a win and confidently declaring it, only to lose a throne race against the enemy moments later. It’s not fun when it happens to you, but it’s hilarious when your favorite Team Liquid streamer, Brian “BSJ” Canavan, is the victim.
