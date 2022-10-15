The new Tulsa Oilers Football team is hosting open tryouts to look for new recruits. Try-outs begin Saturday, October 22 from noon to 3 pm at the Titan Main Sports Complex near 71st and South Elwood. The team is looking for players in all positions and will have speed, skill, and team drills during the workout. Participants can register online for $50 dollars or $60 in person on the day of the tryouts.

TULSA, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO