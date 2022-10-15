ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

News On 6

OSU Homecoming Week In Full Swing As Cowboys Prepare For Saturday Game

Events for America's Greatest Homecoming are now underway in Stillwater. The events started on Monday with the dyeing of the Edmon Low Library fountain. There will also be the Harvest Carnival, chili cook-off and the Sea of Orange Parade Saturday morning. All of this leads up to the homecoming game...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Oilers Football Team Hosting Open Try-Out

The new Tulsa Oilers Football team is hosting open tryouts to look for new recruits. Try-outs begin Saturday, October 22 from noon to 3 pm at the Titan Main Sports Complex near 71st and South Elwood. The team is looking for players in all positions and will have speed, skill, and team drills during the workout. Participants can register online for $50 dollars or $60 in person on the day of the tryouts.
TULSA, OK
High School Football PRO

Sapulpa, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

News On 6

Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State

When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
NORMAN, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Safety Program Offers Tips For Safe & Fun Halloween

Halloween is less than two weeks away and parents are planning now for how to keep trick-or-treaters safe on the streets. Safe Kids Tulsa Area has some important reminders in its “Be Safe, Be Seen” campaign. This Halloween, it's important to keep the treat in trick-or-treating and keep...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead

The Stillwater Police Department responded to a deadly crash at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West 6th Avenue near North Country Club Road. Authorities said 18-year-old Luke House was going the wrong way and speeding excessively when he crashed. "We believe that Mr. House was driving in excess of the...
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Doctor On Call: Babies & Safe Sleeping

TULSA, Okla. - It's one of the most talked about subjects among new parents, "Has your baby slept through the night?" That's just one issue when it comes to sleep and children. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 to talk about things to remember when putting a newborn to sleep.
TULSA, OK

