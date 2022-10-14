Read full article on original website
Trio of Maryland graduate students played in final women’s soccer home game
Alyssa Poarch during Maryland women's soccer's 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 16, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Right after the Terps’ 2-1 loss to Minnesota, Maryland women’s soccer thought its postseason hopes hung by a thread. “I told them anything can happen right now. I’ve been in the...
Deonte Banks has returned in full force to Maryland football following long injury layoff
Deonte Banks during Maryland football's 31-29 loss to Purdue on Oct. 8, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) When Deonte Banks suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the second game of Maryland football’s 2021 season, he briefly took a step back from the sport he loved. After learning of his diagnosis,...
Maryland volleyball showed its poise in upset win against Purdue
Anastasia Russ tips the ball over the net during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Nebraska Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball’s frustration was beginning to mount. Amid a 0-5 start to their conference campaign, the Terps struggled to pull away and win pivotal sets. “It’s definitely frustrating,”...
Frantic finish clinched Maryland field hockey a share of Big Ten regular season title
Bibi Donraadt during Maryland field hockey's 11-0 win over Georgetown on Oct. 11, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Leah Crouse scored early in the fourth quarter of Maryland field hockey’s contest against Rutgers to put the Terps on top, 2-1, with slightly more than 10 minutes to play. Maryland trailed for the majority of the game, but with two scores late in the third and early in the fourth, it found its first lead.
Maryland football’s in-game rotations helped young players prepare for unexpected action
Mike Locksley during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Mike Locksley has a simple mantra: Young players only get better by playing. Maryland football’s coach puts that philosophy into practice by constantly rotating his players during games. The rotations are done to...
Taulia Tagovailoa a game-time decision for Northwestern after reaggravating sprained MCL
Taulia Tagovailoa walks back into the tunnel after failing to convert a two-point conversion in Maryland football’s 31-29 loss to Purdue on Oct. 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision against Northwestern Saturday after reaggravating a sprained MCL, coach Mike Locksley...
UMD club swimmer traveled to Morocco to take part in summer meet
When Karim Elkassem was called up for his first event at the Moroccan Swimming Championships over the summer, he looked to the crowd and found his family cheering for him in the stands. “It was a great feeling knowing they were there to support me,” Elkassem said. It was...
Trader Joe’s to open in College Park on Oct. 27
Trader Joe’s will open its College Park location on Oct. 27, according to an email from a company spokesperson. The 11,000 square foot store will be the 10th in Maryland and first in Prince George’s County. It will be located at 4429 Calvert Road near the College Park Shopping Center.
DC punk exhibit at UMD contextualizes the irresistible urges to rebel
A flyer for a Faith, Minor Threat and Marginal Man concert at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 2, 1983. (Photo via University of Maryland Libraries Digital Collections) On an alarming piece of red paper, one flyer from the punk scene in the early 1990s reads, “The revolution...
UMD SGA members visit bars to encourage voter registration
Quentin Hoglund, a sophomore government and politics major, encouraging students to get registered to vote in front of Marathon Deli on Oct. 14, 2022. (Jordyn Salow/The Diamondback) Members of the University of Maryland SGA spent Friday and Saturday night at bars registering other students to vote. Scott Cronin, the Student...
Prince George’s County approves Chick-fil-A distribution kitchen in College Park
The building Chick-fil-A bid on to become a distribution kitchen in College Park, Maryland, on Jun. 28, 2022. (Daryl Perry/The Diamondback) The Prince George’s County planning department has approved an application from Chick-fil-A to build a distribution kitchen on Route 1. The application for the development site met legal...
UMD Dunkin’ fans remain loyal despite controversial rewards program update
The Dunkin' Donuts location underneath the Landmark apartments on Route 1 in College Park. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Ever since Dunkin’ Donuts officially changed its rewards program, it’s safe to say the internet has lost its mind. University of Maryland students, especially those with a caffeine addiction, have also had to debate how the changes will impact their coffee routine.
New program aims to make UMD ELMS more accessible
The University of Maryland is increasing efforts to make ELMS-Canvas more accessible through the use of Ally, a new program that can check the accessibility of an ELMS page and suggest ways of making them more accessible. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Ally, a new accessibility tool for ELMS, started its pilot...
Prince George’s County Council holds public hearing on West Hyattsville Metro station area development
The Prince George’s County Council held a public hearing on the West Hyattsville-Queens Chapel Sector Plan Tuesday. The plan calls for a reinvigorated transit system including pedestrian and bicycle facilities and new recreational spaces, such as parks. Other components of the plan include overhauling the area’s stormwater management system and promoting economic development with new residential areas and businesses.
