ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball showed its poise in upset win against Purdue

Anastasia Russ tips the ball over the net during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Nebraska Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball’s frustration was beginning to mount. Amid a 0-5 start to their conference campaign, the Terps struggled to pull away and win pivotal sets. “It’s definitely frustrating,”...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Frantic finish clinched Maryland field hockey a share of Big Ten regular season title

Bibi Donraadt during Maryland field hockey's 11-0 win over Georgetown on Oct. 11, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Leah Crouse scored early in the fourth quarter of Maryland field hockey’s contest against Rutgers to put the Terps on top, 2-1, with slightly more than 10 minutes to play. Maryland trailed for the majority of the game, but with two scores late in the third and early in the fourth, it found its first lead.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Trader Joe’s to open in College Park on Oct. 27

Trader Joe’s will open its College Park location on Oct. 27, according to an email from a company spokesperson. The 11,000 square foot store will be the 10th in Maryland and first in Prince George’s County. It will be located at 4429 Calvert Road near the College Park Shopping Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

UMD SGA members visit bars to encourage voter registration

Quentin Hoglund, a sophomore government and politics major, encouraging students to get registered to vote in front of Marathon Deli on Oct. 14, 2022. (Jordyn Salow/The Diamondback) Members of the University of Maryland SGA spent Friday and Saturday night at bars registering other students to vote. Scott Cronin, the Student...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

UMD Dunkin’ fans remain loyal despite controversial rewards program update

The Dunkin' Donuts location underneath the Landmark apartments on Route 1 in College Park. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Ever since Dunkin’ Donuts officially changed its rewards program, it’s safe to say the internet has lost its mind. University of Maryland students, especially those with a caffeine addiction, have also had to debate how the changes will impact their coffee routine.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

New program aims to make UMD ELMS more accessible

The University of Maryland is increasing efforts to make ELMS-Canvas more accessible through the use of Ally, a new program that can check the accessibility of an ELMS page and suggest ways of making them more accessible. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Ally, a new accessibility tool for ELMS, started its pilot...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Prince George’s County Council holds public hearing on West Hyattsville Metro station area development

The Prince George’s County Council held a public hearing on the West Hyattsville-Queens Chapel Sector Plan Tuesday. The plan calls for a reinvigorated transit system including pedestrian and bicycle facilities and new recreational spaces, such as parks. Other components of the plan include overhauling the area’s stormwater management system and promoting economic development with new residential areas and businesses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy