Herald & Review
Pleasant Plains sprints past Rochester 2-1
Pleasant Plains trucked Rochester on the road to a 2-1 victory on October 17 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 8, Pleasant Plains squared off with Metamora in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Herald & Review
Illinois' first cannabis infuser opens in Pekin
PEKIN — Krown LLC became the first business in Illinois to open a social equity cannabis infusion company during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday. The new facility is located at 845 Brenkman Drive in Pekin. Allison Dries, owner and co-founder of Krown...
