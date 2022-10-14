ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbknews.com

New program aims to make UMD ELMS more accessible

The University of Maryland is increasing efforts to make ELMS-Canvas more accessible through the use of Ally, a new program that can check the accessibility of an ELMS page and suggest ways of making them more accessible. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Ally, a new accessibility tool for ELMS, started its pilot...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Vegetarian students at UMD voice concerns about Yahentamitsi dining hall

Students get lunch from Yahentamitsi Dining Hall on Aug. 29, 2022. (Frances O'Connor/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland’s newest dining hall, Yahentamitsi, has presented challenges to vegetarian students with mislabeled food and scarce options. Eight years ago, Melanie Morford began her journey as a vegetarian. After almost a decade...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

College Park Academy celebrates new murals highlighting career paths

The College Park Academy celebrated the installation of new murals in the hallways of the school Friday. The murals seek to display the possibilities of academic and creative career fields. The charter school, located in the Discovery District, worked with design group Live.Create.Play. to create new murals on the walls...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Trader Joe’s to open in College Park on Oct. 27

Trader Joe’s will open its College Park location on Oct. 27, according to an email from a company spokesperson. The 11,000 square foot store will be the 10th in Maryland and first in Prince George’s County. It will be located at 4429 Calvert Road near the College Park Shopping Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

UMD Dunkin’ fans remain loyal despite controversial rewards program update

The Dunkin' Donuts location underneath the Landmark apartments on Route 1 in College Park. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Ever since Dunkin’ Donuts officially changed its rewards program, it’s safe to say the internet has lost its mind. University of Maryland students, especially those with a caffeine addiction, have also had to debate how the changes will impact their coffee routine.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball showed its poise in upset win against Purdue

Anastasia Russ tips the ball over the net during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Nebraska Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball’s frustration was beginning to mount. Amid a 0-5 start to their conference campaign, the Terps struggled to pull away and win pivotal sets. “It’s definitely frustrating,”...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Colin Jost headlines UMD Homecoming Comedy Show alongside SNL castmates

Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live performs a set at SEE's Homecoming Comedy Show at Ritchie Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Jess Daninhirsch/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland kicked off this year’s homecoming by welcoming Saturday Night Live cast members Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez as openers for this year’s homecoming comedy show headliner, Colin Jost.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Prince George’s County Council holds public hearing on West Hyattsville Metro station area development

The Prince George’s County Council held a public hearing on the West Hyattsville-Queens Chapel Sector Plan Tuesday. The plan calls for a reinvigorated transit system including pedestrian and bicycle facilities and new recreational spaces, such as parks. Other components of the plan include overhauling the area’s stormwater management system and promoting economic development with new residential areas and businesses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy