Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TABC Girls Basketball rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open

Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend

Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Funeral services for Levelland ACO Crystal Goforth scheduled

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Crystal Goforth, the Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash last Thursday, have been announced. The services will be at the Kestridge Funeral Home Chapel on Oct. 18 starting at 2 p.m. Goforth, 38, and her partner, Jonathon Corder, 41,...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students and faculty joined the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech cheerleaders on Monday to kick off homecoming week festivities. Kaden Dowing, the homecoming spirit, and traditions coordinator said, “Our theme this year is Raider Red’s round trip, and so our tagline is ‘Where Texas Tech can take you.’”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech faces Baylor, honors Mahomes with Ring of Honor Oct. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will host Baylor and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights on Oct. 29. Mahomes will be inducted into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and be given a Ring of Honor. Mahomes’ induction into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor will highlight an event-filled weekend on campus when the Red Raiders host Baylor. Texas Tech will host a luncheon to formally induct its Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 28 and then follow with a ceremony for Mahomes later that evening.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance

I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Symphony announces ‘Red Romance on the West Side’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host the “Red Romance on the West Side” concert on Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy our second Masterworks performance of the year. The concert, conducted by Maestro David Cho, includes works by John Corigliano and Leonard Bernstein. The concert will be focused on telling emotional love stories and exploring the Circus Maximus of ancient Rome.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One more rainy, chilly day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers are likely much of today. In the days ahead, however, a dry and warmer weather pattern will unfold. Scattered showers, gradually diminishing, will continue in the viewing area through early afternoon. Most of the additional rain will be light. Today otherwise generally will be overcast and chilly.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Mark Adams Ready to Introduce Brand New Team to College Basketball

The Big 12 coaches picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team as 5th in the Big 12 Preseason poll. They were tied with Oklahoma State and behind Texas, Baylor, Kansas, and TCU. Now, they open the season ranked 25th in the country and are behind the same five teams, but TCU is the lowest-ranked Big 12 team at 14th before it gets to Texas Tech at 25.
LUBBOCK, TX

