ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, PA

West Allegheny wins overtime thriller over Blackhawk, clinches playoff spot

By Bill Allmann
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23P0dI_0iZr9qEb00

NORTH FAYETTE TWP. — Both the Blackhawk and West Allegheny High School football teams were facing the proverbial trap game when the teams met at Joe DeMichela Stadium Friday night.

Both teams were facing possibly the biggest game of the season the next week and could have been distracted… but that didn’t happen. Instead, fans at West Allegheny’s homecoming were treated to one of the best defensive battles of the year as regulation ended tied at 7-7 and West Allegheny prevailed in the second overtime, 16-13, to clinch a playoff spot.

“It wasn’t just a win, it was a battle,” said West Allegheny coach Dave Schoppe. “I don’t think the kids were looking ahead (to Central Valley) at all. I think Blackhawk gave us some different looks and we knew we’d have to come out and play hard.

“As we move along and into the playoffs, we’ll be in dogfights like this.”

As the game unfolded, it didn’t look like it was going to be a dogfight. West Allegheny took the opening kickoff and drove the field, but a 45-yard field goal attempt bounced off the post. On West Allegheny's next drive, they drove 60 yards in just three plays with sophomore Brock Cornell scoring on a 26-yard run.

In that opening quarter, West Allegheny had three plays of 20 yards or more, but Blackhawk adjusted. It would be the final minutes of the game before West Allegheny had another gain of more than 13 yards again.

Somewhat surprisingly, these were the same players on the Blackhawk defense that allowed 54 points last week, but it certainly wasn’t the same defense.

“These kids are awesome, they’ve played through the gauntlet,” said Blackhawk coach Zack Hayward, whose team played Central Valley, Aliquippa, and West Allegheny on consecutive weeks. “It’s a tribute to the seniors that we came out and played this hard.

“They practiced hard and we knew West Allegheny was a good team and well coached. My guys brought their “A” game.”

That “A” game started to show after the Cornell touchdown. The offense started to click but sputtered briefly. A Blackhawk punt pinned West Allegheny deep and, after a defensive stand, Blackhawk started a drive on the Indians’ 35-yard line. It took 12 plays for the Cougars to cover the 35 yards but sophomore Connor McGraw scored from the 1 yard line with 1:33 left in the half – but it was the last touchdown in regulation.

In the first overtime, the defensive prowess on both sides continued as both teams reached the fourth play only advancing two yards. West Allegheny’s Brayden Lambert and Blackhawk’s Devon Thomas both connected on the short field goals.

In the second overtime, Blackhawk reached the 1-yard line on the fourth play and lined up to go for it, but called timeout and instead Thomas gave the Cougars a 13-10 lead.

“We had a play called if they lined up a certain way, but they lined up differently,” Hayward said. “I decided we’d take points when we could."

That was Blackhawk’s only lead of the game but it lasted just two plays. On West Allegheny’s possession, Cornell took the ball to the 1-yard line and senior Nodin Tracy scored on the game’s final play.

“This was my first overtime game,” said Cornell, who had runs of 23 and 26 yards and a reception of 32 – the only long plays in a game that featured less than 400 yards of total offense for both teams combined.

“It was exhilarating but scary, too, that the game could end on any play but it feels good to be back in the playoffs.

“We came in knowing that Blackhawk was pretty good and they were.”

Blackhawk can reach the playoffs with a win next week… but both teams made it through the trap game rather well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties

Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Aliquippa, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Central Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Historic Black church may return to Lower Hill after half century of displacement

“Demolition of Bethel AME Church, Wylie Avenue and Elm Street, Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 24, 1957.” (Photo by Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images) Talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bethel AME Church are nearly “solidified” even as the club’s developers head into a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Maserati wrecks into barrier entering I-279

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a luxury car was involved in a wild wreck on the Parkway North.A Maserati ended up stuck on top of the Jersey barrier at the Hazlett street on-ramp to Interstate 279.One person was taken to the hospital.No word on their condition or if speed was a factor in the crash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold temperatures overnight, low temperatures for Monday and Tuesday mornings

PITTSBURGH — The coldest air of the season will have you firing up your furnace and grabbing the extra layers the next few days. High temperatures Monday will struggle to get out the 40s, and low temperatures Tuesday morning will be cold enough to end the growing season for many areas. A freeze watch will start the day Tuesday with many areas seeing temperatures near or below freezing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger

Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

First snow of season could be days away

PITTSBURGH — The first snow showers of the season could be days away. The strongest push of cold air so far this season will plow into the area early next week. Behind the front, a blast of winter chill will head into the area and bring rain and snow showers with it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Anti-violence committee meet in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Leaders in the city of Duquesne came together to talk about the rise in violence in the community and how they plan to address those concerns. Duquesne community leaders created an anti-violence committee called Change. It stands for Community Healing and Nurturing Growth & Empowerment. On...
DUQUESNE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot on South Side

Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy