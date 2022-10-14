ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Friday's roundup: Vitko, Winters lead Dover volleyball past Exeter

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

DOVER - Tory Vitko had a season-high 32 assists and 19 digs as the Dover High School volleyball team defeated Exeter, 3-1 on Friday in a Division I match.

Dover improved to 11-4 with the win.

Individual game scores were 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23.

Sam Winters had 14 kills for the Green Wave, while Maizy Hanson (five blocks) and Aidyn Stone (23 digs) starred.

VOLLEYBALL

Somersworth 3

Prospect Mountain 2

ALTON - The Hilltoppers improved to 14-1 with this Division III win.

Ari Cuevas led Somersworth with 12 kills and five aces, while teammates Sya McKay (11 kills, seven blocks), Savanna Comeau (10 kills, four blocks), Shauna Breitmeier (eight kills), Aby Lambert (32 assists) and Lillie Hamilton (23 digs) all contributed.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 3

Farmington 1

FARMINGTON -  Liahna Messier had 10 kills and four aces, and Heidi Geyer and Alex Griffin both had six kills for PCA (9-4) in this Division III match.

Individual game scores were 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21.

Windham 3

Winnacunnet 2

WINDHAM - Chloe Marx had 22 digs, five kills, and two aces for Winnacunnet (1-14) in this Division I loss.

Individual game scores were 25-11, 20-25, 20-25, 25-11, 15-8.

Chloe Cunningham, Laura Hyvari, Scarlett Orluk  and Shea Graham all had four kills off of freshman setter Lucy Gelbstein's 21 assists.  Makenzie Poplawski, in her second match as libero, covered the floor getting 32 digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

PCA 9

Holy Family Academy 1

MANCHESTER - Lula Wamberg and Tatum Smith both scored two goals for PCA (10-4) in this Division IV win.

Ava Buchanan, Ella Devoid, Jaela Stockbower, Hannah Dion, and Louisa Henker all scored for the Eagles.

St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Berlin 0

DOVER - Ella Pottle scored four goals, while Abby Rayder, Maia Scanlon and Erin Marquis all had one for St. Thomas Aquinas in this Division III win.

Maddie Karsonovich had two assists for the Saints, while Rayder had one..

BOYS SOCCER

Mascenic 5

Somersworth 0

IPSWICH - Somersworth goalies Nahum Yoder and Lincoln Godzick had nine and three saves, respectively in this Division IV loss.

FIELD HOCKEY

Exeter 2

Pinkerton 0

EXETER - Addison MacNeil and Dani Caron each scored for the Blue Hawks in this Division I win.

