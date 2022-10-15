ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Driver accused of trying to run officer off the road during chase, multi-vehicle crash

MIAMI -- A man is facing several misdemeanor and felony charges after allegedly trying to run a police cruiser off the road before leading officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.Willie J. Harris Jr., 20, of Miami, was arrested Sunday evening, according to a police report. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set or if Harris was still in custody.According to the police report, Harris was booked on several criminal charges that included fleeing or eluding a police officer, reckless driving that could cause serious bodily injury and resisting an officer...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning.  Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Shooting leads to multi-car crash that leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Allapattah

MIAMI – Miami police say a man who caused multi-vehicle crash on Friday night was suffering from a gunshot wound and may have been trying to rush himself to the hospital. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, police said the man traveled west from Third Avenue and 17th Street and hit three other vehicles, including one that was parked and unoccupied.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Tamarac

A Coral Springs man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Tamarac, authorities said Monday. Chad Edward Muto, 32, of 9863 Riverside Drive, was riding a 2020 Yongfu YN150 in the 8300 block of North University Drive just before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 when a witness saw him lose control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
