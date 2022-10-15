Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle
MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
Click10.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a woman being hospitalized. It happened Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 77th Street and 16th Avenue in Miami-Dade County. According to police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a Shot Spotter alert. After...
Click10.com
Police: Man follows 10-year-old home from Miami-Dade convenience store, molests him
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge after police said he followed a 10-year-old boy home from a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store and then molested him. According to an arrest form, on Oct. 7, Marquis Crawford saw the boy at the Bawa...
Driver accused of trying to run officer off the road during chase, multi-vehicle crash
MIAMI -- A man is facing several misdemeanor and felony charges after allegedly trying to run a police cruiser off the road before leading officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.Willie J. Harris Jr., 20, of Miami, was arrested Sunday evening, according to a police report. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set or if Harris was still in custody.According to the police report, Harris was booked on several criminal charges that included fleeing or eluding a police officer, reckless driving that could cause serious bodily injury and resisting an officer...
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning. Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Click10.com
Car thieves caught on camera stealing Mercedes-Benz G Wagon from Palmetto Bay home
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a White Mercedes G Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m.
Click10.com
Shooting leads to multi-car crash that leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Allapattah
MIAMI – Miami police say a man who caused multi-vehicle crash on Friday night was suffering from a gunshot wound and may have been trying to rush himself to the hospital. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, police said the man traveled west from Third Avenue and 17th Street and hit three other vehicles, including one that was parked and unoccupied.
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
tamaractalk.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Tamarac
A Coral Springs man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Tamarac, authorities said Monday. Chad Edward Muto, 32, of 9863 Riverside Drive, was riding a 2020 Yongfu YN150 in the 8300 block of North University Drive just before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 when a witness saw him lose control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.
Click10.com
Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
Click10.com
Instructor, student killed in Miramar plane crash remembered as passionate aviators
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Friends are remembering the student pilot and flight instructor who died when their plane crashed into a Miramar backyard Monday morning. Police identified the two men Tuesday afternoon. Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said instructor Antony Rolland Yen, 34 and student pilot Jordan Travis Hall, 32,...
Click10.com
Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Click10.com
BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
