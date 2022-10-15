Read full article on original website
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 16 – October 17, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
basinnow.com
Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office Warns Against Scam
Recently a business reached out to the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office to report that the business had received a letter claiming to be from the Treasurer’s Office. The letter stated that it came from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. On the envelope is an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED”. The document that was enclosed in the envelope informed the recipient of supposed unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property. It should be noted that the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office does NOT have a Tax Processing Unit or Tax Resolution Unit. It simply doesn’t exist in any department within Sweetwater County. The Sweetwater County Treasurer reminds the public that any official letters or documents from the office will include the name of the Sweetwater County Treasurer and the local mailing address. If anyone is unsure or is concerned about something they received, please contact the office at 307-872-3720. It is a good practice to look up phone numbers for agencies and organizations online whenever there is a question instead of using any contact information found on a questionable document.
