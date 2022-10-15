Recently a business reached out to the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office to report that the business had received a letter claiming to be from the Treasurer’s Office. The letter stated that it came from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. On the envelope is an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED”. The document that was enclosed in the envelope informed the recipient of supposed unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property. It should be noted that the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office does NOT have a Tax Processing Unit or Tax Resolution Unit. It simply doesn’t exist in any department within Sweetwater County. The Sweetwater County Treasurer reminds the public that any official letters or documents from the office will include the name of the Sweetwater County Treasurer and the local mailing address. If anyone is unsure or is concerned about something they received, please contact the office at 307-872-3720. It is a good practice to look up phone numbers for agencies and organizations online whenever there is a question instead of using any contact information found on a questionable document.

