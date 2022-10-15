Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Happy, Tulia Volunteer Fire Departments team up to teach fire safety at Happy ISD
HAPPY, Texas (KVII) — In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Happy Elementary School held a fire safety training Friday for their students. Through an interactive safety presentation from Tulia and Happy Volunteer Fire Departments, students got to learn how to prevent a fire from starting and what to do if one catches inside their home.
ASCA’s new board adapts to recent obstacles
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With a new board in hand, officials with the revamped Amarillo Senior Citizens Association are looking to overcome obstacles it has faced in the last two years with a goal of serving the local senior population while also helping the city of Amarillo and the surrounding community at the same time. […]
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo-based Toot'n Totum expanding into Lubbock, adding 18 new stores
LUBBOCK, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo-based Toot'n Totum is expanding into Lubbock. The company announced the location of 18 new stores in the Hub City. "Lubbock is just around the corner, and we're pumped!" said Toot'n Totum. The stores will be located at:. 7012 Zenith St. 11301 Slide Road. 8306...
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office trying to find owners of 2 horses found in north Amarillo
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of two horses found in north Amarillo on Tuesday. The horses were found in the 100 block of W Cottonwood Street, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone who knows who these animals belong to...
Canyon ISD enrollment reaches record high
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year Canyon ISD saw historical enrollment numbers reaching over 11,000 students. Canyon ISD superintendent, Dr. Darryl Flusche said this is about a 360-student increase from last year across the district. “We were growing 2 to 2 and half percent for enrollment year after year than covid came and our enrollment stayed […]
Is The Big Texan In Amarillo Texas Really Overrated? Depends.
It's been featured on numerous television shows. YouTube's eating elite all come to pay homage to its challenge. Your friends and family from out of town all have questions and want to visit it. It begs the question, is The Big Texan overrated?. All Myth And Legend Living Along I-40.
abc7amarillo.com
Trench project on Bolton Street to impact traffic, City of Amarillo says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A trench repair project on Bolton Street will impact traffic beginning Wednesday, the City of Amarillo announced. The project will include the area of Bolton Street between S.E. 13th Ave. and S.E. 16th Ave. The intersections at Bolton Street and S.E. 13th Ave. and Bolton Street and S.E. 16th Ave. will remain open.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Amarillo on Thursday. The crash happened northbound on I-27 at McCormick Road at around 2:30 a.m.
’80s Amarillo Punk Documentary Is A Jackpot Of Rare Footage
When you think "music scene" in Amarillo, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's all acoustic guitars, Stetsons, three chords, and the truth. Hang out in Amarillo long enough, and you find out there's a lot more to it than that. I recently stumbled upon this documentary made in the...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
abc7amarillo.com
Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
abc7amarillo.com
Boo at the Zoo returning to Amarillo Zoo this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend with the return of "Boo at the Zoo." “Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and even the animals look forward to this event as much as our visitors,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “We hope everyone will come out and join us. It will be fun for the entire family.”
KFDA
‘Hollywood of the High Plains’: New ACVB film commissioner looking at bringing movies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman Bass has a vision as the first film commissioner for the Amarillo area to bring more films to produce in the Panhandle. Bass says the scenery from the canyons to the wide open plains makes the region a perfect filming space. He’s currently working on...
abc7amarillo.com
Frost advisories, freeze warnings Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first average freeze is quickly approaching and some got their first freeze right on time this morning. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect until 10 a.m. for the northeastern half of the Panhandles. High temperatures will reach the 60s today before the 70s...
Amarillo Police release details on Monday armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo native Ryan Palmer enshrined in Texas Golf Hall of Fame
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Monday was a wonderful day for Amarillo native Ryan Palmer and his family. The longtime and four-time PGA Tour winner was part of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame Class for 2022. He was one of four individuals along with one facility added to the...
abc7amarillo.com
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Dollar General. Around 11:20 a.m., the suspect walked into the store located at 403 S. Western Street. Police said he pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect left with an...
abc7amarillo.com
DPS seizes more than $100k, 4 grams of cocaine during I-40 traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — More than $100,000 and four grams of suspected cocaine were confiscated after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper made a traffic stop in Carson County on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 3:20 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2019...
