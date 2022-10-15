ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Happy, Tulia Volunteer Fire Departments team up to teach fire safety at Happy ISD

HAPPY, Texas (KVII) — In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Happy Elementary School held a fire safety training Friday for their students. Through an interactive safety presentation from Tulia and Happy Volunteer Fire Departments, students got to learn how to prevent a fire from starting and what to do if one catches inside their home.
HAPPY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

ASCA’s new board adapts to recent obstacles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With a new board in hand, officials with the revamped Amarillo Senior Citizens Association are looking to overcome obstacles it has faced in the last two years with a goal of serving the local senior population while also helping the city of Amarillo and the surrounding community at the same time. […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo-based Toot'n Totum expanding into Lubbock, adding 18 new stores

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo-based Toot'n Totum is expanding into Lubbock. The company announced the location of 18 new stores in the Hub City. "Lubbock is just around the corner, and we're pumped!" said Toot'n Totum. The stores will be located at:. 7012 Zenith St. 11301 Slide Road. 8306...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon ISD enrollment reaches record high

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year Canyon ISD saw historical enrollment numbers reaching over 11,000 students. Canyon ISD superintendent, Dr. Darryl Flusche said this is about a 360-student increase from last year across the district. “We were growing 2 to 2 and half percent for enrollment year after year than covid came and our enrollment stayed […]
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Trench project on Bolton Street to impact traffic, City of Amarillo says

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A trench repair project on Bolton Street will impact traffic beginning Wednesday, the City of Amarillo announced. The project will include the area of Bolton Street between S.E. 13th Ave. and S.E. 16th Ave. The intersections at Bolton Street and S.E. 13th Ave. and Bolton Street and S.E. 16th Ave. will remain open.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Boo at the Zoo returning to Amarillo Zoo this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend with the return of "Boo at the Zoo." “Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and even the animals look forward to this event as much as our visitors,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “We hope everyone will come out and join us. It will be fun for the entire family.”
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Frost advisories, freeze warnings Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first average freeze is quickly approaching and some got their first freeze right on time this morning. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect until 10 a.m. for the northeastern half of the Panhandles. High temperatures will reach the 60s today before the 70s...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo native Ryan Palmer enshrined in Texas Golf Hall of Fame

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Monday was a wonderful day for Amarillo native Ryan Palmer and his family. The longtime and four-time PGA Tour winner was part of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame Class for 2022. He was one of four individuals along with one facility added to the...
AMARILLO, TX

