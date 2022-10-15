AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend with the return of "Boo at the Zoo." “Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and even the animals look forward to this event as much as our visitors,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “We hope everyone will come out and join us. It will be fun for the entire family.”

