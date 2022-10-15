Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
Mike Tomlin Addresses Fight Between Mitch Trubisky, Diontae Johnson
A locker room halftime fight reportedly forced the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a change.
Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'
While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch after a halftime exchange.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett should start if cleared to play
There's chatter in the media and elsewhere about whether the Steelers have a quarterback controversy between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is having none of it. "If Kenny's cleared to play this week, Kenny's starting," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast....
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers concussion, leaves 1st career home start
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game during the third quarter and did not return because of a concussion. The rookie first-round pick was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White after releasing a pass from his own territory midway through the third quarter. Pickett was lying on the field for several moments after the play ended, causing an official to signal for a timeout and call the Steelers’ training staff onto the field.
Steelers Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers got bad news about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday afternoon. Pickett suffered a concussion during the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has officially been ruled out. He was taken to the blue tent and then evaluated in the locker room before the diagnosis came in.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through
It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury could cede play-calling duties
When speaking to the media on Monday, Kingsbury was asked about the possibility of him ceding play-calling duties on offense. “I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win,” he responded. “We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I’m all for it.”
iheart.com
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin not overreacting to upset of Bucs
The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-18, on Sunday after entering the contest as a 10-point underdog, but Mike Tomlin knows his team is far from being back. "Where we are is more than one good day, one good plan, one good winning performance in terms of...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing
MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
