Pittsburgh, PA

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'

While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tribune-Review

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers concussion, leaves 1st career home start

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game during the third quarter and did not return because of a concussion. The rookie first-round pick was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White after releasing a pass from his own territory midway through the third quarter. Pickett was lying on the field for several moments after the play ended, causing an official to signal for a timeout and call the Steelers’ training staff onto the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers got bad news about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday afternoon. Pickett suffered a concussion during the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has officially been ruled out. He was taken to the blue tent and then evaluated in the locker room before the diagnosis came in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through

It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin not overreacting to upset of Bucs

The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-18, on Sunday after entering the contest as a 10-point underdog, but Mike Tomlin knows his team is far from being back. "Where we are is more than one good day, one good plan, one good winning performance in terms of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing

MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
