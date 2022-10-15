ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

BellaBu
4d ago

Wheeler, as a tax payer I'm so disgusted with your rediculous talking and talking and come up with absolutely nothing. I shouldn't have to pay for them to live anywhere or put up with there garbage strewn all over the state....

Tracy
4d ago

How is that handling the situation? All you are doing is moving them from one area to another. That doesn't stop the crime rate from being high or anything else. Stop their benefits and make them get jobs, random UA if they need benefits and put a time limit on them. But they have to give proof they want to be off the streets.

katty
3d ago

My God, he invited them here and welcomed them with open arms.we owe our problems in Portland to wheeler...as he sits there with blood on his hands. not one piece of his agenda has been good for Oregonians.What the hell is wrong with Oregon voters?

KXL

Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem

Like the weather, everyone talks about the problem of drug-addicted squatters camping out in public places. They leave human filth, dirty needles and often bring crime. But with ballots in the mail to voters, folks like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now want to make it LOOK like they’re actually doing something about it.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW political analyst Len Bergstein dies at 76

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW's political analyst and longtime Oregon political consultant Len Bergstein died on Monday night, according to his family. Bergstein was 76 years old. For more than a decade, Bergstein appeared regularly on KGW to provide analysis of major political events. He was a mainstay during KGW’s election coverage and was planning to be part coverage of the upcoming election. Bergstein also owned the political strategy firm Northwest Strategies, Inc.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Proposed New System of Voting

Proponents of ranked-choice voting say it’s like booking a plane to Houston: You don’t have to understand how a jet engine works to have a safe flight. Using that analogy, think of last week’s edition of WW as a paper airplane. We test-piloted the proposed new system of voting, a ranked-choice ballot in multimember districts (“Portland’s New Math,” Oct. 5). In our test run, we took beloved fairy-tale characters like Mother Goose and the Big Bad Wolf and gamed out how they’d fare in different scenarios. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Biden Visits Portland (and Eats the Wrong Ice Cream), Mayor Wheeler Doesn't Know Who to Support for Gov, and Clark County Fire Grows

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you remember...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City rejects subdivision that 'missed the boat' on retail

Developers seeking to build first 476 homes of 936 residential units rebuked by city commissioners.Mixed use doesn't just mean houses: Oregon City commissioners sent this message loud and clear in rejecting Icon Construction's plan to build a 476-home subdivision in the Park Place neighborhood. Mayor Denyse McGriff said on Oct. 17 that the inconsistency with the area's concept plan meant that pieces of the proposed Park Place Crossing development, which eventually plans 936 residential units, "should be at least two stories and have ground-floor retail, and not as an after-thought." A D V E R T I S I N...
OREGON CITY, OR
KXL

Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
PORTLAND, OR
City Observatory

ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever

Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
The Oregonian

She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
PORTLAND, OR
